‘Enjoy your last 89 days’ – Rise Mzansi to Lesufi as they picket outside Eskom

Rise Mzansi's candidate for premier in Gauteng, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa led the picket and spoke on how the party wished to fix the province.

Members of Rise Mzansi protested against crime, corruption and unemployment outside Megawatt Park, and had a few words for Gauteng premier Andrek Panyaza Lesufi, on Friday.

Their candidate for premier in the province, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said South Africans were fed up with Eskom’s perceived slow turnaround times’ in fixing or replacing damaged transformers, which she said were in constant disrepair.

‘Get your houses in order’

The party said it was making the call for the power utility and government to get their houses in order, as well as to highlight the plight of communities such as Ivory Park, which are affected by power issues.

“All power to the people, but the people don’t have power,” said Rise Mzansi’s chief organiser Makashule Gana as he led chanting outside Eskom’s offices.

Taking the microphone, Ramokgopa described a lack of urgency on Eskom’s part in fixing transformers in Ivory Park.

She said this had reduced the dignity of residents in the area who had not had electricity for six months because of this, and drew attention specifically to the children at Bathabeleng Orphanage.

“To build a safe, prosperous, equal and united South Africa in one generation, needs to start with us keeping the lights on,” Ramokgopa said.

‘Leave things nice and tidy’

“When it comes to solving the real problems and the real needs of communities they [Lesufi’s ANC party] are nowhere to be found,” Ramokgopa added.

“So, to the outgoing Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi “, we invite you to enjoy your last 89 days. Make sure you leave things nice and tidy so that when we enter we are able to hit the ground running.”

On Thursday, Eskom announced it would take over the implementation of load shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) from Friday, after the municipality’s alleged failure to “reduce the load as required”.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told The Citizen that this was regrettable “but we are optimistic we will find each other like we normally do”.