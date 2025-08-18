Former RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo refers a dispute with the fund to the CCMA

It is believed the dispute relates to Letsoalo’s expectation of the renewal of his contract at the RAF.

Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has referred a dispute with the fund to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Two reliable sources have confirmed this to Moneyweb.

It is believed the dispute relates to Letsoalo’s expectation of the renewal of his contract, with an offer allegedly made by the now-dissolved former RAF board to reappoint him for a further term as CEO.

Responding to a Moneyweb request for comment, RAF head of corporate communications McIntosh Polela said last week: “The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has no comment on the referral. Please talk to Mr Letsoalo about this matter.”

Moneyweb made several attempts last week to obtain comment from Letsoalo, but he neither answered his phone nor responded to a message sent to him.

The CCMA has yet to respond to a Moneyweb query sent to the commission last Wednesday, despite acknowledging the enquiry and indicating that its “standard response time is within 24 to 48 hours”.

Letsoalo is no longer employed by the RAF after his term of contract as RAF CEO expired on 6 August 2025, with Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy confirming to Moneyweb on 8 August 2025 that “he’s gone.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said at the same time that the Department of Transport (DoT) had a contractual relationship with Letsoalo and “that contract has run its course.”

Both Creecy and Hlengwa told Moneyweb they were unaware of Letsoalo referring any dispute with the RAF to the CCMA.

The previous RAF board was dissolved by Creecy on 15 July 2025 because of its failure to discharge its fiduciary duties effectively.

ALSO READ: Suspended RAF CEO’s contract is up – ‘he’s gone’

Letsoalo’s suspension

It suspended Letsoalo in early June 2025 for insubordination related to his refusal to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) the previous week.

Creecy announced the members of an interim RAF board about 10 days ago.

Hlengwa said it is his and Creecy’s expectation that the new interim board must in earnest advertise the post of the RAF CEO.

Following his suspension, Letsoalo launched an unsuccessful urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria related to his suspension and reappointment as RAF CEO.

Letsoalo applied to the court to declare the RAF board’s decision, taken on 3 June 2025 to suspend him, unlawful, irrational, and unreasonable, and sought to have it set aside.

He further applied to resume his duties as CEO of the RAF immediately and to interdict the RAF board from advertising the CEO position pending the finalisation of the process to re-appoint him.

Scopa was also informed this year by Letsoalo that a decision was previously taken by the RAF board to reappoint him.

ALSO READ: RAF CEO placed on special leave with full pay, as MPs grill fund

Lack of evidence

Judge Graham Moshoana ruled in late June this year that Letsoalo’s suspension by the RAF board was lawful, rational, and reasonable, and dismissed his application with costs.

Judge Moshoana said Letsoalo alleges he had acquired a right to be reappointed as CEO of the RAF. “There is simply no factual or legal basis for this allegation,” he said.

Judge Moshoana said Letsoalo’s founding affidavit “makes a nude allegation that the board has resolved to reappoint him”.

He said the (now dissolved) RAF board denies this, and Letsoalo failed to provide any resolution taken by the board in support of the allegation of a reappointment decision.

“As such, there is no prima facie proof that the board took a resolution to appoint him,” he said.

ALSO READ: Law Society hits back at Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo

Next steps for RAF leadership

Judge Moshoana added that the right to reappoint Letsoalo does not exist as a matter of substantive law and is baseless. Furthermore, the RAF board, in terms of the RAF Act, has no power to appoint and can only make recommendations to the Minister of Transport.

He said, for some unsound reasons in law, the Minister of Transport had not been joined in the present application, and this is fatal to the granting of the interdictory relief.

Judge Moshoana said it is also implausible for Letsoalo to be reappointed.

He said, in terms of a clause of the fixed-term contract (FTC), Letsoalo warranted that there is no expectation by him, objectively, subjectively, or otherwise, that the FTC would be renewed or extended beyond 6 August 2025.

Judge Moshoana said Letsoalo also warranted that the non-renewal or non-extension of the FTC beyond 6 August 2025 would not constitute his dismissal as contemplated in terms of the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

ALSO READ: RAF CEO launches astonishing tirade against law firm and university professor

“It is therefore unsurprising that Mr Letsoalo tactically eschewed the provisions of the LRA.

“In terms of clause 28.1 of the FTC, Mr Letsoalo agreed that no amendment of the FTC shall be binding on the parties unless reduced to a written document and signed by them.

“Certainly, the alleged board resolution to reappoint Mr Letsoalo constitutes an amendment of clauses of the FTC. Absent a signed written document, such an amendment has no binding effect.

“On the strength of all the above facts, Mr Letsoalo dismally failed to establish prima facie facts establishing a right in terms of substantive law,” he said.

Follow Moneyweb’s in-depth finance and business news on WhatsApp here.