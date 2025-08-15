RAF payout murder lands MP man behind bars for 25 years

Sibuyi was found guilty of five charges, including murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He might not have imagined a future behind bars, but Present Sibuyi will have to face that reality after he was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment for murder.

The High Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, recently found the 31-year-old guilty of five offences in connection with the brutal killing of Nonewell Nkuna, 33, over allegations relating to a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.

The charges include murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition by the High Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Sibuyi ambushes deceased

The conviction follows an incident that occurred on 6 January, when Sibuyi and an unknown accomplice followed Nkuna and other victims from Mbumber Taven in Buyisonto, Bushbuckridge.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the pair ambushed Nkuna and company at gunpoint when they stopped their vehicle on the side of the road.

Sibuyi and his accomplice forced them into the car; they followed them in and drove to a secluded location.

Nkuna declared dead at scene

“During the ordeal, Sibuyi accused one of the victims of having received an RAF payout, robbed them of a cellphone and R1 800 in cash, and fired multiple shots at them,” Nyuswa said in a statement on Friday.

Nkuna died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and hands, as confirmed by the post-mortem report.

Guilty plea

In court, Sibuyi admitted his actions were unlawful and entered into a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement with the state.

The agreement allows the accused to negotiate a resolution with the state without having to go to trial.

State Advocate Fedile Tsotetsi argued that the murder was premeditated and committed violently without any provocation.

“The court accepted the plea and imposed the sentence,” Nyuswa said.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes face the full might of the law and that justice is served for victims and their families,” she added.

In addition to the 25-year term, the court declared Sibuyi unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

