FSCA launches investigation into PIC

Regulator says 'events over recent months raise serious questions' around whether 'governance, integrity, accountability and conduct' standards 'are being upheld' at the PIC.

South Africa’s financial industry watchdog, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), revealed in a late-night statement on Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The PIC, which is Africa’s largest asset manager with around R3.7 trillion in assets under management, falls under the regulatory mandate of the FSCA as it holds an FSCA-issued licence as an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP).

This is the latest development to rock the PIC, coming just a day after its CEO, Patrick Dlamini, was placed on precautionary suspension by the PIC’s board on Monday, following whistleblower allegations of impropriety. The board stressed that the move is in line with its whistleblower policy.

“The FSCA takes note of the developments at the PIC and the allegations made in recent media articles concerning whistleblower reports and the suspension of its CEO,” the financial watchdog said.

“Consequently, the FSCA has decided to conduct an investigation relating to these developments at the PIC in terms of Section 135 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act.

“The PIC is an authorised FSP subject to the regulation of the FSCA,” it added.

“The FSCA has become increasingly concerned by recent developments at the PIC, particularly those relating to governance, leadership stability, transparency and the potential impact of these developments on the integrity and confidence in one of South Africa’s important financial institutions,” it said.

According to the PIC, it is the largest institutional investor in South African listed equities, controlling over 10% of the JSE’s market capitalisation.

“The PIC occupies a unique and critically important position within South Africa’s financial system,” the FSCA stressed.

“As the country’s largest asset manager and custodian of substantial public sector savings, it bears heightened responsibilities to maintain the highest standards of governance, integrity, accountability and conduct,” it noted.

“Events over recent months raise serious questions as to whether these standards are being consistently upheld,” the FSCA said.

This is not the first time that the FSCA has investigated the PIC or its executives. It was involved in investigations, including the VBS scandal, which saw two former PIC executives debarred, and investigations into funding deals involving Independent News & Media and JSE-listed Ayo Technology Solutions, following recommendations of the Mpati Commission in 2020.

‘Precautionary suspension’

Following the suspension of Dlamini on Monday, PIC spokesperson Sipho Mofokeng stressed in a statement that the move was precautionary in nature and “does not, in any way, constitute a finding nor is it a pronouncement of any wrongdoing on the part of the CEO”.

Mofokeng said the suspension is intended to give Dlamini “sufficient space and time” to respond to the allegations.

“In line with applicable labour legislation and internal PIC policies, the precautionary suspension is intended to ensure a fair, objective and independent investigation into these allegations,” he said.

Dlamini commissioned an internal report into the PIC’s unlisted investments earlier this year, which raised red flags around the performance of some of these investments.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.