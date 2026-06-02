Two Walter Sisulu students die in weekend tragedies

Police have opened up inquest dockets.

Two Walter Sisulu University students died in separate weekend tragedies in the Eastern Cape, prompting police inquests into a fatal microwave explosion in Haven Hills and a bleeding accident in Mthatha.

On Sunday, 31 May 2026, at about 1pm, a 22‑year‑old female student died at Calypso Gardens in Haven Hills.

Explosion

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said it is alleged that the student was cooking food wrapped in aluminium foil in a microwave when it exploded, causing a fire.

“She suffered burns and is believed to have succumbed to smoke inhalation. An inquest docket has been opened.”

Body found

On Saturday, 30 May 2026, at about 2am, a 19‑year‑old male student was found deceased at Chris Hani Park, Mthatha.

It is alleged that he was walking home from a local tavern when he slipped on wet ground and fell onto a bottle he was carrying.

Gantana said the bottle broke and caused an open wound on his thigh, leading to excessive bleeding.

Investigation

He said an inquest docket has been registered at Mthatha Central.

“Both matters are under investigation. Post‑mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death. No arrests have been made, and no witnesses have come forward at this stage. Saps extends its condolences to the families of the two young students.”

Gantana urged anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the MySAPS App.

Eid tragedy

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old girl from Azaadville, west of Johannesburg, who was allegedly struck by a stray bullet and killed during an Eid al‑Adha qurbani (day of sacrifice) incident.

The accident occurred at Jibalus Salaam in the mountainous region of Fouriesburg in the Free State on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

On the fateful day, chaos erupted when a bull destined for sacrifice broke free from a waiting truck.

In an attempt to stop the rampaging bull, shots were fired, but tragedy struck when a stray bullet reportedly hit the 12‑year‑old girl as she sat inside her family’s vehicle.