Here’s what Telkom’s CEO earned compared with its lowest-paid employee

There is a pay difference of more than R23.8 million between the highest- and lowest-paid employees.

Telkom’s latest remuneration report has laid bare the gap between the top and bottom of its pay scale, with Group CEO Serame Taukobong taking home R24 million in the 2026 financial year while the company’s lowest-paid employee earned R112 000.

The figures provide a snapshot of executive pay alongside the company’s broader workforce remuneration, highlighting a pay difference of more than R23.8 million between the highest- and lowest-paid employees.

Publicly listed companies have started disclosing the salaries of their highest- and lowest-paid employees, in line with amendments to the Companies Act that require greater transparency on executive and worker pay.

Telkom CEO gets lower salary than in 2025

The remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2026 revealed that Taukobong received R9 million less compared to the previous period.

His total remuneration package is R24 million, which includes a guaranteed annual salary of more than R10 million, benefits worth R12 292, short-term incentives (STIs) worth R10 million and long-term incentives (LTIs) worth more than R3.5 million.

Taukobong’s total remuneration package decreased because his LTIs were lower than the R13.5 million he received in 2025.

Telkom CEO’s focus for 2027

The remuneration report outlined Taukobong’s focus areas for the 2027 financial year, with the first area being “executing strategic projects to generate value within the Group and drive the OneTelkom focus.”

The OneTelkom approach focuses on unifying Telkom’s group companies and business units, such as mobile, Openserve fibre, and BCX IT services, into a single digital infrastructure platform. It aims to drive data-led growth, break down internal silos, share operational synergies, and deliver seamless connectivity and enterprise solutions at scale.

“The GCEO will drive Telkom’s people strategy, transformation requirements and strategic workforce planning. This includes future succession planning, headcount management, and diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“The GCEO will also maintain an effective stakeholder management strategy and framework and promote an appropriate risk and compliance culture.”

Lowest-paid employee

The network’s remuneration report revealed that its lowest-paid employee earned R112 000 during the 2026 financial year, which is approximately R9 334 per month.

Its median total remuneration was R596 000, approximately R49 667 per month. This is the exact middle value of all total pay packages in a group, when ranked from lowest to highest.

Telkom’s average total remuneration was R737 000, approximately R61 417 per month. Average total compensation combines an employee’s base salary with the monetary value of all benefits, bonuses, and perks provided by an employer.

“Our disclosure population comprises permanent salaried employees and permanent wage earners employed for the full financial year under review,” read the report.

Network company spends over R100m on executives

The remuneration report revealed that Telkom spent more than R116 million on eight executives.

S Taukobong – Telkom group CEO; NS Dlamini – group CFO; LM Siyo – CEO Telkom Customer; BN Apleni – CEO Openserve; NM Lekota – group chief HR; SE Mmakau – group chief digital officer; M McNamee – chief of corporate affairs; PJ Bogoshi – CEO BCX.

Telkom spends R116 million on eight executives across the group. Picture: Screenshot/Telkom remuneration report.

Telkom is parent company of Openserve, BCX, and Telkom Customer, whose CEOs are also included in the top eight executives.