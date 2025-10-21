Here’s what the Canal+ takeover mean for DStv subscribers

MultiChoice group is now under the French media giant Canal+

After a long journey, French media giant Canal+ has successfully acquired DStv parent-company, MultiChoice Group.

MultiChoice Group also owns GOtv and ShowMax, which are now under Canal+. The French media giant previously owned 45% of MultiChoice’s shares and after receiving the green light from the Competition Tribunal, it bought the remaining shares of the group.

“We are pleased to officially become part of the Canal+ family – a partnership that brings together two leading entertainment powerhouses with a shared commitment to creating and delivering exceptional local and international content for audiences across Africa,” said MultiChoice.

Changes in DStv content

When one broadcast company is bought by another, you would expect changes such as more international content added over time and maybe a change in subscription fees.

However, MultiChoice told The Citizen that there will be no change in how things are run at the entertainment company.

“For our customers, employees, suppliers and partners – nothing changes for now.”

Plans to reform DStv to former glory

MultiChoice has for a while reported that DStv is losing subscribers, which has negatively affected its finances. When asked if there are plans in place to retain the subscribers it has and to get back the ones lost, the group said things will continue to run the same way.

“MultiChoice Group will continue to operate as usual, offering the same products and services our customers know and love,” it said.

“Any future developments will be communicated in due course, following the necessary regulatory and governance processes.”

It will, however, be reducing the price of its DStv HD decoder packages.

“From the start of November, we will be reducing our HD decoder pricing by 30% in retail channels and over 40% through our newly launched DStv store to make joining and reconnecting with DStv easier and more affordable than ever.”

Free Premium access

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, MultiChoice will also be giving all DStv customers with a decoder subscription full premium access – but only for a weekend.

“For one weekend only, from Friday to Sunday, 7-9 November, all active DStv satellite customers will get full access to every DStv Premium channel for three days of pure entertainment,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO: SA PayTV at MultiChoice.

DStv Premium subscribers will receive two additional all-device streams from November to the end of December, bringing all-device streams to four in total. In addition, these subscribers will receive free BoxOffice movie rentals, among other rewards.

