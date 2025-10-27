Springboks on the box and more! DStv celebrates 30th birthday with Open Time weekend

MultiChoice will revive its Open Time concept in November, allowing lower-tier DStv subscribers to sample premium content.

Three familiar faces from South Africa’s television past – Ashley Hayden, Scot Scott and Doreen Morris – are among the many icons returning to the screen to celebrate DStv’s 30th anniversary next month.

To mark the milestone, the platform is reviving Open Time, the programming block that first introduced South Africans to pay television in the 1990s.

For one weekend only, from Friday to Sunday (7 to 9 November), all active DStv satellite customers will get full access to every DStv Premium channel.

DStv Open Time weekend part of ‘broader strategy’

“DStv has grown up alongside its viewers,” said Byron du Plessis, SA PayTV CEO at MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company.

“For three decades, we have been part of South Africans’ homes, their weekends and their memories. Open Time is part of our broader strategy to reignite the DStv brand and make world-class entertainment more accessible.

“From the start of November, we will be reducing our HD Decoder pricing by 30% in retail channels and over 40% through our newly launched DStv store to make joining and reconnecting with DStv easier and more affordable than ever.”

DStv throwback: Scot Scott, Ashley Hayden and Doreen Morris remember early days

When DStv launched in 1995, Open Time was a window into a new world of television.

It gave South Africans a taste of the stories, stars and formats that would shape pop culture for decades to come – from Carte Blanche and Egoli to the presenters who became household names.

Scot Scott, Ashley Hayden and Doreen Morris. Pictures: Supplied

Former M-Net presenter Ashley Hayden remembers those early years.

“I remember so clearly the first time I went on television. M-Net had just started airing morning movies, and there were maybe two housewives watching,” she recalled with a laugh.

“Everyone wanted a decoder.”

Scot Scott

Another familiar face, Scot Scott, said being part of the 30th anniversary campaign reminded him just how far local television has come.

“In those days, we wrote our own scripts, dressed ourselves, and there was no autocue. You had to have everything in your head and keep going no matter what,” said the former media personality who is now a sugarcane farmer in KwaZulu-Natal.

Doreen Morris

For television producer and former presenter Doreen Morris, the revival of Open Time feels like a meaningful gesture.

“It is a lovely way to give back to loyal viewers. For long-time customers on other packages, it opens up access to Premium stories and experiences they may not have seen before. It is a wonderful 30th birthday gift.”

New talent

The anniversary celebrations also feature the talent who are shaping entertainment today, such as Sweet Guluva (Big Brother Mzansi) and Abongwe Mseleku (reality smash-hit Uthando Nes’thembu and spin-off show Ingane Zesthembu).

DStv Premium customers are also getting more value than ever; as part of the celebrations, customers are being gifted two additional all-device streams from November to the end of December, bringing the total to four.

The newly launched Premium Concierge service offers personalised service and express troubleshooting, 24/7.

Picture: Supplied

The DStv Premium experience

Rewards have also been revamped for Premium subscribers, with more vouchers, free BoxOffice movie rentals, invites to exclusive screenings, set visits to popular local DStv shows, celebrity meet-and-greets, VIP experiences at Rugby Championship and SA20 matches, as well as chances to win luxury experiences overseas at the F1 in Brazil or Qatar, LaLiga in Spain or AFCON in Morocco.

DStv Premium subscribers also continue to receive Showmax at no additional cost.

Open Time weekend line-up: From Springboks to Pharrell Williams and Carte Blanche

The Open Time weekend features a packed sports lineup on SuperSport, including the Springboks vs France match on Saturday night (8 November), Manchester City vs Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and the F1 Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday night.

In addition to ongoing favourites like the airport heist drama Levels (8pm on Sunday on Mzansi Magic), content highlights to look forward to include:

The latest season of Emmy-winning reality series Survivor (5.30pm on Friday on M-Net).

Piece by Piece, the animated biopic of 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams (4.30pm on Saturday on M-Net).

Local reality series Short and Sweet S3 (6pm on Saturday on Mzansi Magic).

A new season of X-Repo, just nominated as Best Non-Scripted Reality Series at The National Film & TV Awards, where presenter Xolani Maphanga is up for Best Male TV Personality (7pm on Saturday on Moja Love).

The 20 th anniversary special of America’s Got Talent (7pm on Saturday on M-Net).

anniversary special of America’s Got Talent (7pm on Saturday on M-Net). The first episode of NCIS: Tony & Ziva (5pm on Sunday on M-Net). The trailer for the spin-off hit a franchise record of 93 million views in its first week.

Drop, a twisty thriller about the worst date ever, starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar (8pm on Sunday on M-Net).

And no DStv milestone would be complete without Carte Blanche on Sunday evening at 7pm, continuing its legacy of investigative journalism that has shaped public life for over three decades.