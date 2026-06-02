Highest-paid teachers to earn R1.3m – Here’s how much others will get paid

'The applicable salary adjustment effective from 01 April 2026 for the relevant categories of employees.'

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has announced the annual salary increase for teachers in South Africa, which will take effect from 1 April 2026.

In the government gazette published on Friday, Gwarube said the increases are “in accordance with the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council Resolution 1 of 2025 read with applicable directives in Circular No. 20 of 2026 issued by the Director-General of the Department of Public Service and Administration”.

According to the notice, teachers’ salaries are determined by a system of salary bands and notches linked to experience and job grade.

Lowest-paid teacher salary

“Accordingly, in extending the determination made by the Minister of Public Service and Administration, / determine that the salary scales that applied up to 31 March 2025, be adjusted by 4% with effect from 1 April 2026 for all employees employed in terms of the Employment of Educators Act (EEA),” read the notice.

“The applicable salary adjustment effective from 01 April 2026 for the relevant categories of employees is detailed in the salary scales in Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 as attached.”

According to the notice, the minimum amount a teacher can earn, will increase from R163 179 in 2025 to R169 707 a year in 2026. This equates to about R14 142 per month, and is referred to as the lowest notch and band.

Highest-paid teacher in SA

Teachers’ salaries are set out in the Occupation-Specific Dispensation (OSD), which places educators into salary levels based on their qualifications (known as REQV levels), years of experience, and job responsibilities.

Educators are then slotted into structured salary bands and “notches,” which allow for incremental pay progression within each level.

The highest-paid teacher across the department will now earn R1 326 822 per year, from R1 275 789 in 2025. This equates to about R110 568 per month. An individual with this salary will typically be in a higher post than a normal teachers.

Schools’ therapists, counsellors and psychologists

The notice also includes increases for school therapists, counsellors and psychologists. Lowest-paid education therapist in grade 1 bracket will earn R413 121 per annum, from R397 233 in 2025. While the highest will earn R683 808 (grade 3 bracket) per year.

The lowest-paid Chief Education Therapist in grade 1 bracket will earn R598 260 per annum, from R575 250 in 2025. The highest will earn R756 444 (grade 2 bracket) per year.

While the lowest-paid Education Therapist Specialist in the grade 1 bracket will walk away with R664 410 per year, an increase from R638 856. The highest will earn R839 532(grade 2 bracket) per year.

How to earn R110k per month

If a teacher wants to find themselves in an upper band earning above a million rand per annum, this typically comes with promotions, while annual notch increases reward continued service.

Positions in the upper band are department head, deputy principal, or principal.

REQV levels 10 to 12 represent teachers with a matriculation certificate and some relevant training, while REQV 13 and above indicate those with diplomas and degrees.

It is worth noting that teachers, like many employees in the country, receive additional benefits such as pension contributions, medical aid subsidies, housing allowances, and bonuses, which may increase their overall compensation packages.