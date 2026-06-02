WATCH: Billy Monama closes fifth ‘Rebirth of Ubuntu’ on a high note

The event took place over two nights.

South African guitarist, composer and arranger Billy Monama concluded the fifth edition of his Rebirth of Ubuntu concert at the Joburg Theatre on Sunday.

The event took place over two nights, on 29 and 30 May, under the theme “50 Years of Youth Legacy”.

Star-studded line-up

The concert featured performances by Lira, Tutu Puoane, Jimmy Dludlu, Vuzi Nova and Zoë Modiga.

From left to right: Billy Monama, Lira, Zoë Modiga, Tutu Puoane, and Vuzi Nova. Picture: Instagram

Monama was also joined by Emmy Award-winning composer and Grammy Award-winning producer JB Arthur, who served as the event’s musical director and arranger.

Introducing Arthur to the audience, Monama said: “I invited a Grammy award-winning producer all the way from the United States of America. He’s going to be our commander-in-chief. He’s going to be our musical director. He’s also our arranger.

“I’ve known him for many years and I can safely say that I trust him to lead this music.”

As part of the programme, Monama invited audience members to stand and sing the national anthem in honour of the youth of 1976.

“I want to make a plea that, let’s observe the national anthem. In [the] 1960s, it was banned. And then the youth of 1976, when they sang the national anthem, they opened fire on them. I want us, when we do a national anthem, we all stand and observe it,” he said.

The fifth edition of the concert was sponsored by Capitec.

Reflecting on the partnership, Monama said he was excited to be working with the bank.

“We both share stories of past growth and meaningful impact in society to live better, but also importantly, to make better.”

Capitec Head of Brand and Communications Asha Patel said the sponsorship aligned with the bank’s commitment to supporting culture and community development.

“Capitec is thrilled to sponsor the Rebirth of Ubuntu concert, a celebration of South Africa’s rich musical heritage and cultural diversity,” she said.

“The concert’s vision not only honours the legends that shaped the country’s sound but also inspires the next generation to carry that legacy forward. Our support of this vision reflects our commitment to empowering communities and investing in the future of South African creativity.”