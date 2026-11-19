Why would an online betting operator buy a random casino in an economically depressed area?

One of the country’s two largest online betting operators, the Hollywood Group (owner of Hollywoodbets), has acquired the Goldfields Casino in Welkom from Tsogo Sun, which put that property up for sale many months ago and classified it as an asset held for sale in its FY2026 results (from March).

The transaction is the first sale of a ‘land-based casino’, to use modern parlance, by one of the country’s three major operators: Sun International, Tsogo Sun and Peermont.

The property has been renamed ‘Hollywoodbets Goldfields Casino’ and the group confirms it was acquired on 12 August 2026.

Tsogo said at its year-end that it had committed to the plan to dispose of the Welkom property during the year.

By then, it had slashed the carrying value of Goldfields by half to only R81 million at the end of March.

It had been writing down the asset’s value for three years until that point.

Tsogo Sun said: “The impairment was mainly due to the continued decline in trading which is indicative of the area in which the casino is located, together with reducing margins.”

A struggling casino

Goldfields is located in Welkom, an economically depressed former mining city, and the parallels between it and Kimberley could not be more stark.

Sun International quietly shut its Flamingo Casino in the Northern Cape capital on the last day of October, marking the first closure of a licensed land-based casino in the country.

In a response to queries, the new owner said Goldfields Casino “was acquired … as part of the Hollywood Group’s broader diversification strategy of investment within South Africa”.

“We confirm that Goldfields Casino operates under a licence issued by the Free State Gambling Liquor and Tourism Authority.”

It did not respond to a specific query related to the casino’s B-BBEE contribution level. Under Tsogo, it had been at Level 1.

Hollywoodbets’ retail roots

In the same response, the Hollywood Group said it was “wholly owned by South African shareholders and employs over 7 000 people nationwide”.

That an entity now primarily operating in online gambling – and one of the largest in the country – has acquired a land-based casino in a marginal area could be seen as somewhat curious.

However, the Hollywood Group has its origins as an operator of physical betting shops. It says it “operates 86 retail betting branches across seven provinces and retail remains a core part of the business”.

Aside from its origins – Hollywood opened its first betting outlet on Argyle Road in Durban in 2000 – the group has maintained a fairly substantial physical presence.

Through its subsidiary Race Coast, it owns, operates and brands the four remaining horse-racing courses in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (Kenilworth, Durbanville, Greyville and Scottsville). The 86 betting outlets add up to a fairly substantial presence.

The group says it “also owns a range of other businesses … [including] a technology and software development company, a printing and audio visual business and a procurement and distribution company amongst others”.

Still, Hollywoodbets was not a natural buyer for the property that has 250 slots and nine tables in what could be termed as a dead-end former mining town.

A defensive move?

A source in gambling (or ‘gaming’) circles suggests this acquisition is a defensive move to ensure it has a physical casino licence in the country, in the event the licensing regime becomes far more stringent than it is today.

There was a proposition, a few years ago, to ensure that online operators had to have land-based licences to remain licensed, in what is currently a very, very grey area.

On the face of it, there is no logical reason for the Hollywood Group to buy a (likely) loss-making casino in an economically depressed area. Or is there?

The full price paid for the property will be revealed in due course.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.