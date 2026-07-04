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PICS: Makhadzi, Somizi, DJ Tira, Thembi Seete, Linda Mtoba’s hottest looks from Hollywoodbets Durban July

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

16 minute read

4 July 2026

06:02 pm

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Celebrities embraced bold Country Allure fashion with unforgettable style at Durban's biggest race day.

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This year’s Country Allure theme inspired celebrities to put their own spin on countryside glamour with luxurious Western influences. This blended sophistication with cowboy flair. One trend stood above the rest as hats became the accessory of the day.

Makhadzi’s outfit for the Durban July. Picture Instagram

From oversized cowboy hats to structured felt creations and dramatic wide-brimmed pieces, headwear completed some of the event’s most memorable looks. This perfectly captured the spirit of the theme, while adding African flair. Makhadzi added her touch in a sexy rodeo number. This outfit revealed just the right amount of skin.

There’s a new trend of celebrities doing photoshoots in the studio and not at the racecourse. Among those embracing the brief were DJ Tira, Thabsie, Kefilwe Mabote, Lasizwe, Sol Phenduka, Thembi Seete and Somizi. Each interpreted Country Allure through their own signature style.

Somizi’s look. Picture: Instagram

The trick about themes is always to make it yours. Somizi once again proved why he remains one of the event’s biggest fashion attractions. Never one to shy away from theatrical dressing, he combined luxury fashion with Western-inspired elements. Consequently, he delivered a look that demanded attention from the moment he arrived. Touches of tan leather, pvc and a bit of skin showing.

Jessica Nkosi’s look for the day. Picture: Instagram
Faith Nketsi’s look for the Durban July. Picture: Instagram

DJ Tira embraced the country aesthetic with polished tailoring elevated by cowboy-inspired accessories.

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Meanwhile, Thabsie opted for feminine elegance featuring denim and rich textures.

Kefilwe Mabote delivered effortless luxury with impeccable styling. In addition, this balanced glamour with countryside sophistication.

Lasizwe brought his trademark confidence through a hand-beaded bold interpretation filled with statement accessories.

Additionally, Sol Phenduka showed that menswear could embrace the theme without losing its classic appeal.

Sol Phenduka. Picture: Instagram

Thembi Seete completed the line-up with a refined look that blended timeless elegance with modern Western influences and the right ‘touch of Thembi’.

Belts featuring oversized buckles became another standout accessory for attendees. These added shape and character to gowns, suits and layered ensembles.

Velvet, lace, denim, suede and leather featured prominently throughout the day, giving outfits texture and depth. Meanwhile, they also stayed true to the Country Allure.

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fashion Hollywoodbets Hollywoodbets Durban July

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