NOTE TO SELF reigns supreme at Hollywoodbets Durban July

Africa's greatest horseracing and social event delivers on and off the track

NOTE TO SELF produced a thrilling late burst to win the R10 million Hollywoodbets Durban July Gr 1 at Hollywoodbets Greyville before a capacity crowd.

In a dramatic finish, NOTE TO SELF edged out stablemate WISH LIST in a one-two for trainer Justin Snaith, denying veteran jockey Andrew Fortune a fairytale final July victory. KING PELLES finished third, with VIVA’S LIBERTE fourth.

The victory moved Snaith to within one win of equalling the legendary Syd Laird’s record of seven Durban July victories.

After the race, winning jockey Richard Fourie reflected on his second Hollywoodbets Durban July triumph.

“There’s no better feeling than winning it. Racing in front of the Hollywoodbets Greyville crowd is such a rush. The atmosphere is unbelievable, and this win is as sweet as it can be.”

Country Allure inspires standout fashion

South African style took centre stage as racegoers embraced this year’s Country Allure theme in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Raceday Fashion Awards presented by Durban Fashion Fair.

Around 150 entrants competed across four categories, showcasing elegant tailoring, handcrafted accessories and creative interpretations of the theme.

The winners include Gistine Kifubula (Classic Female), Richard Tulinatbitu (Classic Male), Larnelle Maddocks and Pamela Shabane (Most Striking Couple), as well as the winner for Exceptional Raceday Hat/Fascinator.

Each category winner received R5 000 in cash from Race Coast and Schweppes, a Kryolan Professional Make-Up voucher and a Mangwanani spa voucher.

Young designers shine

The Hollywoodbets Young Designer Award, sponsored by Metro FM, celebrated South Africa’s emerging fashion talent, with Mlungisi Ndlovu from the Durban University of Technology taking top honours.

Picture: Supplied

Inspired by the colours and textures of the Nguni cow, Ndlovu’s contemporary couture design impressed judges with its craftsmanship and storytelling.

“I can’t believe it. It feels unreal,” said an emotional Ndlovu after being announced as the winner.

As overall winner, Ndlovu received a SA Fashion Week travel package, a R70 000 Hollywood Foundation bursary, R10 000 in cash and a Kryolan Professional Make-Up voucher.

Second place went to Dalisu Vumase from the iGoda Incubator, while Thato Selekane from Durban University of Technology finished third. All ten finalists received R2 000 in cash in recognition of the exceptional standard of this year’s competition.