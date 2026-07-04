Zozibini Tunzi turns heads with her bold red Durban July fashion moment

Former Miss Universe stuns racegoers with striking red look celebrating confidence and South African creativity.

Former Miss Universe once again proved why she remains one of South Africa’s most influential style icons. This followed her unveiling of a breathtaking red ensemble for the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Known for effortlessly blending elegance with purpose, Tunzi embraced this year’s glamorous occasion with a look that celebrated confidence, local craftsmanship and bold self-expression.



Making the moment even more meaningful is her first Durban July fashion collaboration with Colgate. Additionally, she worked with South African fashion house Imprint South Africa.

The collaboration brought together beauty, fashion and South African creativity, resulting in a striking outfit that immediately captured attention.

For Tunzi, the Durban July has always been far more than a horse racing event. Instead, it is a celebration of fashion, culture and artistic excellence. It is also an event where designers and personalities showcase some of the country’s most imaginative creations.

She described the collaboration as a special milestone in her career. She said she loved working alongside Imprint South Africa to highlight local talent. Additionally, she partnered with a brand that shares her belief in confidence and self-assurance.

“The Durban July is always an exciting moment because it’s where fashion, creativity and culture come together,” she explained. She added that the partnership was about celebrating South African creativity. Furthermore, she believes it reminds people that confidence is about more than beautiful clothing.

Zozibini’s Durban July accessory

According to Tunzi, the most important accessory anyone can wear is not found in a wardrobe.

Quoting the familiar saying that no one is ever fully dressed without a smile, she said a genuine smile completes every outfit. She revealed that keeping her smile bright forms an important part of her beauty routine. In addition, it helps her feel confident before stepping into any event.

While accessories often steal the spotlight at the Durban July, Tunzi believes inner confidence remains the ultimate finishing touch.

Her vibrant red outfit was carefully chosen to make a statement. She explained that red naturally commands attention while symbolising strength, confidence and presence. For this reason, it is the perfect colour for one of South Africa’s biggest fashion events.

She also praised the craftsmanship behind the design. She acknowledged the creativity and attention to detail that Imprint South Africa invested in bringing the concept to life.

Tunzi’s striking look is already emerging as one of the standout style moments of the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. It proves once again that timeless elegance paired with authentic confidence never goes out of fashion.

