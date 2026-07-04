Anlia Etzebeth shines with heartfelt national anthem performance at Durban July

Anlia Etzebeth's unforgettable Durban July debut blended music, fashion and national pride beautifully together.

Singer and actress Anlia Etzebeth marked a major career milestone when she performed the South African national anthem at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. She opened one of the country’s biggest sporting and fashion spectacles with a heartfelt performance.

The crowd sang along and roared as she put her melodic sound into the song. Moreover, many celebrated the singing of ‘Nkosi Sikelele’ at such a significant event.

Speaking to The Citizen after her performance, the chart-topping musician described the moment as one she will always treasure.

“I was excited to sing the anthem. This means a lot to me and gives a sense of national pride.”

The performance also made this year’s event extra special as it was her very first Hollywoodbets Durban July. From the electric atmosphere at Greyville Racecourse to the colourful fashion on display, Etzebeth embraced every moment of the experience.

“This is my first Durban July, and it’s been really great.”

Her debut race day appearance was matched by a striking fashion statement.

Etzebeth wore a breathtaking white hand-beaded gown created by designer Anel Botha. Anel Botha is the same designer behind her wedding dress.

The elegant creation featured more than 100 carefully placed pearls, lending it a timeless, sophisticated finish. She completed the look with flawless makeup that complemented the gown and a pair of engraved white leather boots, adding a modern country-inspired touch that perfectly captured this year’s Country Allure theme.

The overall ensemble made her look every bit the picture of a modern South African belle. While many fans know her as the wife of Springbok player Eben Etzebeth, Anlia has continued to carve out a successful music career of her own.

Her songs have climbed the Afrikaans music charts, earning her a loyal fan base that continues to grow with every release. Away from the stage, balancing life as a celebrity wife, mother and recording artist keeps her schedule full, yet she remains committed to creating music and staying connected with her supporters.

Fans will not have to wait long for new music either.

Etzebeth revealed that she is preparing to release another exciting project in partnership with Hollywoodbets.

“It’s an Afrikaans country song that I came up with and had great support on it.”

With a memorable national anthem performance, a standout fashion moment and new music on the horizon.