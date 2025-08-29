Interpol cracks down on illegal bitcoin miners and cyber crooks across Africa

25 bitcoin mining centres operated by 60 Chinese nationals in Angola have been shut down.

Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organisation, working with local law enforcement across multiple African countries, says 1 209 cybercriminals responsible for targeting nearly 88 000 victims have been arrested.

The operation dismantled 11 432 malicious infrastructures and recovered $97.4 million.

Part of the Interpol-coordinated operation focused on illegal bitcoin mining in Angola, where 25 cryptocurrency mining centres operated by 60 Chinese nationals were shut down.

The crackdown in Angola identified 45 illicit power stations, which were confiscated along with mining and IT equipment worth more than $37 million. This equipment will now be used to support power distribution in vulnerable areas.

Angola had become popular for bitcoin mining due to low energy costs, prompting the government to ban the activity in 2024 to spare its energy grid. The penalties for cryptocurrency mining range from one to five years in prison, while those connecting mining rigs to the national power system face three to 12 years. The Chinese embassy in Angola issued a notice in 2024, warning its citizens to abide by the law and urged them not to engage in crypto mining activities.

In Zambia, a large-scale online fraud scheme reckoned to have scammed 65 000 victims of $300 million was shut down, with 15 individuals arrested, along with key evidence such as domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts, seized. Interpol says investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators.

A suspected human trafficking network in Zambia was also disrupted as part of the same law enforcement clampdown, known as Operation Serengeti 2.0, which ran from June to August 2025. This is part of the African Joint Operation against Cybercrime, funded in part by the UK Foreign Office.

In Côte d’Ivoire, law enforcement officers dismantled a transnational inheritance scam originating in Germany. The primary suspect was arrested, with officers seizing assets including electronics, jewellery, cash, vehicles and documents. The inheritance scam works by tricking victims into paying fees to claim fake inheritances. The scam caused estimated losses of $1.6 million.

“Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries,” said Interpol secretary general Valdecy Urquiza. “With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims.”

Cointelegraph reports that several countries have passed laws to curtail crypto mining operations due to concerns over power distribution to their residents. Recent examples of crackdowns include Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, where 95 mining rigs and a mobile transformer were hidden inside a truck and illegally siphoning electricity.

In 2023, Libyan authorities announced that they had dismantled an illegal crypto mining operation in the west of the country and arrested 50 Chinese nationals. This was followed by the closure of another illegal crypto mining operation in the port city of Misrata, where 10 Chinese nationals were detained.

Under increasing strain from domestic users, several African power suppliers are restricting bitcoin mining activities. Ethiopia recently placed a halt on the issue of permits for data mining companies, which effectively blocks new cryptocurrency mining.

Ethiopia attracted several bitcoin miners in recent years by offering low-cost hydropower from the recently completed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a way to monetise stranded power.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.