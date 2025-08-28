Organised crime one of ‘the most serious threats to peace’, Cachalia warns

Cachalia’s speech addressed the elephant in the room as he focused on corruption, which is at the core of a developing policing crisis in South Africa.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says transnational organised crime is “one of the most serious threats to peace, stability, and development across Africa and beyond”.

Cachalia made the remarks at the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference, which kicked off in Cape Town on Wednesday.

‘Critical juncture’

During his opening address, Cachalia said the conference convenes at a “critical juncture.”

Cachalia said transnational crimes transcend borders, exploit technological advances, and undermine the security of our people and the integrity of respective states and economies.

“We recognise that transnational organised crime undermines development and corrodes governance. By weakening institutions, fuelling corruption, and diverting resources, it impedes our ability to achieve the aspirations of Agenda 2063 of the African Union and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations

“It is up to us to ensure we uproot corruption within the law enforcement agencies themselves and to ensure that we have leaders who serve with integrity,” he said.

Corruption

Cachalia’s speech addressed the elephant in the room, focusing on corruption, which is at the core of an unprecedented and developing policing crisis in the country. This crisis erupted last month when KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations.

Among these were allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – currently on special leave – intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

Mchunu denied the allegations and was placed on a leave of absence, resulting in Cachalia being appointed as acting police minister.

Tax transparency

During his address, Cachalia also referred to the Tax Transparency in Africa 2022 Africa Initiative Progress Report, which stated that African countries lose an estimated $50 billion to $80 billion annually to illicit financial flows.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said South Africa would prioritise addressing a range of transnational crimes.

ALSO READ: Masemola in firing line over multimillion-rand buildings acquisition [VIDEO]

“In South Africa, we face our own pressing challenges. Cross-border smuggling of motor vehicles, the illicit trafficking of drugs; just last week, we destroyed drugs and counterfeit medicines worth more than R420 million; illegal mining, firearms proliferation, and human trafficking remain among our most urgent priorities.”

Transnational organised crime

Masemola said the conference is convened at a critical juncture.

“Across Africa, and indeed the world, transnational organised crime is evolving with alarming speed.

“Whether it is drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, firearms smuggling, vehicle theft, or illegal mining, these crimes exploit borders, weaken governance, fuel corruption, and destabilise communities,” Masemola said.

Interpol’s work

Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi said the conference was a “testament to the enduring spirit of partnership that defines Interpol’s work” on the continent.

“Our investment in Africa goes beyond technology and training. We continuously strive to understand and address the evolving needs of the continent.

“Over the past 12 months, African enforcement has shown the world the strength of the region’s unity. Backed by Interpol’s support in tackling terrorism, cybercrime, financial fraud, environmental offences, and serious organised crime,” Raisi said.

Al Raisi also highlighted that Interpol’s 19 databases provided Africa with the opportunity to share sensitive, confidential, and valuable data with police forces on every continent.

Conference

The conference, which has brought together nearly 200 police leaders for three days of discussions, will see the South African Police Service (Saps) focus on corruption, drug trafficking and illegal trafficking among other key priorities.

It also aims to address strategic priorities in the fight against crime in Africa, tackling organised crime and security threats and enhancing policing capabilities across the region.

South Africa is one of Interpol’s 196 member countries.

ALSO READ: Sibiya vs Masemola: Cops face off in court battle