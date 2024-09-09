Live too far from a doctor? Experts suggest telemedicine

South Africa’s healthcare sector is surrounded by challenges that range from poor healthcare infrastructure to a shortage of staff. These challenges get worse in rural areas, with people having to travel long distances to get medical attention.

To combat these challenges, Wayne Janneker, Portfolio Executive of Health Care at Business Connexion (BCX) views telemedicine to be one of the best solutions for people.

He says people having to travel long distances for healthcare can be time-consuming and costly, exacerbating the problem of inadequate healthcare access. “Additionally, the scarcity of medical professionals willing to work in these remote locations further complicates the provision of consistent and high-quality care.”

Shortage of doctors

Making reference to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), South Africa is facing a shortage of doctors, with a ratio of 0.8 doctors per 1,000 people. With telemedicine, he is of the view that doctors who are available will be able to assist more people, despite the shortage.

Telemedicine includes the ability to remotely provide medical services virtually.

“Moreover, telemedicine helps alleviate the shortage of healthcare professionals in rural areas by connecting local healthcare workers with specialists who are not physically present. This is particularly beneficial for managing complex cases that require specialist input.”

Through virtual consultations, telemedicine removes the necessity for patients to travel long distances to receive medical care. He adds the method is crucial in South Africa, where many rural communities are situated up to 100 kilometres from the nearest healthcare facility.

Less burden on doctors and health facilities

Janneker explains that telemedicine has the ability to place a lower burden on physical healthcare facilities, and this method will ensure patients receive medical attention in a timely manner.

“The integration of electronic health records (EHRs) and AI-driven diagnostic tools enhances the accuracy and efficiency of medical data management.”

Making use of electronic health records and AI-driven diagnostics can further streamline healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

The South African Medical Journal also advocates for the method as the authors believe this change will help to serve those who live in rural areas with no access to immediate healthcare.

“For instance, Stellenbosch University adapted a telehealth group intervention for individuals with chronic pain during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the feasibility and acceptability of telehealth in delivering care to patients in remote areas.”

The adoption of telemedicine

Despite the benefits that the method can offer, he acknowledges there are challenges that need to be addressed to enable the adoption of telemedicine. Reliable internet connectivity is key for telemedicine to function effectively, and most remote areas in the country lack the necessary infrastructure to support technology.

“Additionally, the regulatory framework governing telemedicine must evolve to address new challenges and ensure patient privacy and data security. Existing regulations may not fully cover the nuances of telehealth, necessitating updates to legal and policy frameworks to accommodate these advancements.”

By enhancing access to care, improving data management, and facilitating remote consultations, telemedicine offers a promising solution to the challenges faced by underserved and remote communities.

