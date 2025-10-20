Marble’s luxury supermarket coming to Pretoria

Pantry by Marble combines elements of takeaway, deli, supermarket, and gourmet offerings.

Marble Hospitality Group will open the doors of its first-ever standalone luxury supermarket, Pantry in Hazelwood, Pretoria, on 1 November.

Pantry by Marble was launched in 2022 as an ultra-luxury petrol station in Rosebank, Gauteng. However, the place has gained popularity as one of Johannesburg’s favourites.

Marble Hospitality Group is the parent company of luxurious restaurants such as Marble, Saint, and Zioux. Pantry by Marble combines elements of takeaway, deli, supermarket, and gourmet offerings.

Pantry by Marble in Pretoria

According to the group’s Instagram page, the construction of the Pretoria store will be done in two weeks after breaking ground in March this year.

This standalone store is built on the success of the ultra-luxury petrol station, but with a few twists.

First, the Pantry in Rosebank is open 24 hours. However, it is understood that the standalone store will have different operating hours.

Unlike the one in Rosebank, this one will operate on a larger scale, with expanded grocery offerings, as it will not have a petrol station.

“There’s no petrol station attached to this one, so we’ve got a lot more room,” said Gary Kyriacou, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Marble Group.

“So we’re really looking to push the boundaries with what we’ve got to offer.”

Pantry by Marble delivery service

Pantry recently launched an app and delivery service for convenience. Customers in Rosebank and the surrounding areas can order using the service.

It is understood that the service will also be available for the new Hazelwood store, allowing customers in Pretoria to enjoy the same luxury.

The standalone store comes days after the launch of the Pantry by Marble pop-up store in the Mall of Africa.

However, this pop-up only sells coffee, smoothies, open sandwiches, ice cream, and pre-made meals. It does not serve hot meals such as pizzas and burgers.

The pop-up store designed by Irene Kyriacou, the interior stylist and designer for the Marble Group, opened on 16 October 2025 and will run until February 2026.

Founders of the group also include renowned chef David Higgs and Irene Kyriacou, with Dino Constantinou as the director of operations. They are also the founders of the Luxurious Marble Circus event.

Founders of the Marble Hospitality Group (From left): renowned chef David Higgs, entrepreneur Gary Kyriacou, Irene Kyriacou, and Dino Constantinou. Picture: Facebook/Pantry by Marble

Step into SA’s Walmart

Seems everyone wants a slice of the grocery retail sector in the country, with Walmart planning to open its first branded store. The retailer said it will give details of the opening in October.

“Walmart’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology.

“It will also offer a variety of locally sourced products, and by partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs,” said Kath McLay, president and CEO of Walmart International.

While the retailer has not confirmed the location of its first store in the country, signage of a Walmart-branded store was seen at the Fourways Mall, fuelling speculation that this might be the first location.

Biggest grocery retailers

Walmart and Pantry by Marble are looking to compete with the likes of Woolworths Food, Spar, Shoprite and Pick n Pay.

While Marble has their eyes set on luxury, most grocery retailers have been seen going into townships to open low-cost stores.

At first, Pick’n Pay aimed at restructuring the company by shifting Pick’n Pay into the premium market to compete with Woolworths and launching the QualiSave brand to compete in the middle market.

However, this did not work out.

To make up for the loss, scrapped the strategy and started a new one, which included acquiring Boxer and later listing it on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Spar has SaveMor, Shoprite has Usave, and Pick n Pay has Boxer as their chains of low-cost stores.