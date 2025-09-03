Spar aims to eat Shoprite’s township lunch with SaveMor

Shoprite has Usave and Pick n Pay has Boxer as their chains of low-cost stores - now Spar has entered the fray.

Spar, one of South Africa’s biggest grocery retailers, has entered the township economy with SaveMor, a low-cost grocery store.

This is Spar’s version of Shoprite’s Usave, which dominates the township economy with 500 stores.

The first revamped SaveMor store is located in Polokwane, with Spar looking to roll out more in the future. SaveMor is also the name of Spar-owned products, similar to Pick n Pay’s no name brand.

Mpudi Maubane, communications and sponsorship manager for the Spar Group, told The Citizen SaveMor is designed to bring affordable, quality essentials closer to communities in rural and township areas.

Spar’s goals

Maubane said that SaveMor supports Spar’s broader goals of localisation, inclusion and economic empowerment by making everyday shopping more accessible and affordable, while also helping drive local job creation and socio-economic development.

“SaveMor has been revamped and relaunched as part of Spar’s refreshed approach to community-focused retailing.”

The Polokwane store alone has created direct jobs in operations, merchandising and customer service, with additional indirect jobs supported through supply chain and logistics partners.

Spar’s everyday essentials

Maubane said the store will offer SaveMor products which focus on a range of everyday essentials, including fresh produce, groceries and household items.

“The product mix is designed to provide value without compromising on quality or convenience and includes well-priced national brands and Spar’s own-brand products.”

Maubane said Spar has plans in place to roll out new stores and revamp existing sites over time. The timelines will vary by region.

Usave

Shoprite Group opened its first Usave in 2001 in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. In 2017, the group opened its first container-store format as Usavee Kasi in Spruitview, Gauteng.

On 28 August 2025, the group opened its 500th Usave store in Hopefield, Western Cape. These low-cost stores offer Usave-branded products.

According to Shoprite’s financial results for the 52 weeks ended 2025, Usave recorded an increase in sales of 5.7%.

Pick’n Pay QualiSave

Pick n Pay, under the leadership of former CEO Pieter Boone, attempted to enter the low-cost market, not necessarily in the townships, though.

Pick n Pay established QualiSave in 2022 and the stores would sell only Pick n Pay no name brands. Qualisave was part of the strategy that resulted in a R3.2 billion loss for the retailer in 2024.

The strategy was aimed at restructuring the company by shifting Pick‘n Pay into the premium market to compete with Woolworths and launching the QualiSave brand to compete in the middle market.

When Sean Summers was recalled as the retailer’s CEO, he scrapped the strategy and started a new one, which included acquiring Boxer and later listing it on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Spar has SaveMor, Shoprite has Usave and Pick n Pay has Boxer as their chains of low-cost stores.

