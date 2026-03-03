Middle East at war: Why South African waters will see more ships than usual

Global shipping companies are rerouting vessels amid escalating Middle East conflict.

As uncertainty grows in the Middle East conflict, major shipping companies have taken precautionary measures by rerouting vessels away from danger zones and suspending trade in some areas.

“Due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East region following the escalating military conflict, we have decided to pause future Trans Suez sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the time being,” said Maersk in a statement.

Maersk is a global shipping and logistics company that transports goods such as food, electronics, clothing and machinery to countries all over the world via sea, land and air.

Closure of major shipping route

The Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed after escalating conflict in the Middle East over the weekend. This is the first time in history that the key shipping route has been closed.

It all began when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks and heightened threats to shipping in the region, making the key oil transit route too dangerous for vessels to pass.

Maersk said it is rerouting all sailings on the ME11 (Middle East-India to Mediterranean) and MECL (Middle East-India to East Coast US) around the Cape of Good Hope. The Cape of Good Hope is at the southern tip of the Cape Peninsula, approximately 50km south of Cape Town, in South Africa.

“The safety of our crews, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our key priority,” added Maersk. “We are suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.”

Suspension of shipments

In addition, Maersk has suspended all shipments going in and out of the affected Gulf States. “Effective immediately, we are suspending reefer, dangerous/special cargo acceptance in and out of UAE [United Arab Emirates], Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia until further notice,” said the Danish shipping and Logistics Company.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all new bookings between the India Subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) and the Upper Gulf markets of UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail only).

“This suspension does not apply to other trade corridors.”

Existing bookings and cargo in transit

The shipping company added that confirmed bookings accepted prior to this advisory will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis in light of the current operational constraints.

Cargo already in transit remains under active operational management. “Our teams will continue to monitor movements closely and contact customers directly should any adjustments or further actions be required,” said the logistics company.

Other global shipping and logistics companies, such as Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM, have also implemented precautionary measures amid escalating military tensions.

Another company reroutes cargo

Hapag-Lloyd said it will reroute its IMX container shipping service that connects India and the Middle East with the Mediterranean around southern Africa. These shipments will also be rerouted through the Cape of Good Hope.

“Once the situation stabilises and security situation again permits, we will continue to prioritise the Trans-Suez route for the IMX service as it is the fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way for us to serve our customers,” said the German shipping company.

The company added that it would apply a War Risk Surcharge (WRS) for cargo to and from, or via, the Upper Gulf, Arabian Gulf, and Persian Gulf from Monday.

“This surcharge applies to any booking issued on or after 2 March 2026, all bookings already issued but which have not yet shipped, as well as to cargo already on the water but not yet discharged or loaded to/from Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail),” said Hapag-Lloyd.

War risk surcharge for USA shipments

Hapag-Lloyd added that for shipments within FMC scope, the WRS will be introduced for cargo moving between the USA and the following countries (in either direction), whether originating in or routed via them: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, and Pakistan. Within this scope, the WRS will apply to the amounts referenced above, effective 1 April 2026, until further notice.

CMA CGM, another global shipping company, has applied a similar surcharge called an ’emergency conflict surcharge’ to the affected areas, also effective 2 March.

“This surcharge applies to any booking issued on or after 2 March 2026, cargo not yet shipped, as well as cargo already afloat but not yet discharged or loaded to/from the countries mentioned above,” said the French shipping and logistics company.

“Please note that for specific origins, this surcharge may be included in the freight rate.”

