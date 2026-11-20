After failing with a proposed R3.3bn transaction in 2019 ...

Shoprite Holdings plans to issue R600 million new ordinary shares in the group to founder Christo Wiese’s Titan Premier Investments in a transaction that will see the collapse of a structure under which Wiese holds far higher voting power than his 10.68% direct economic interest in the retailer.

These deferred shares were issued to Wiese in 2000 at a nominal value of 0.1c each and give him additional voting rights which represent 32.7% of the group’s overall voting rights.

This means Wiese (through Titan and Thibault Square Financial Services, which the former controls) is able to ensure that contentious resolutions pass, despite significant resistance from other shareholders.

The most recent of these has been the approval of a special award valued at over R170 million to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht to lock him in for the next six years.

At the AGM earlier in November, the CEO Executive Share Plan (CEO: ESP) resolution saw opposition from 46% of ordinary shareholders.

However, with the help of Wiese’s deferred shares, it passed at 70.91%.

Previous effort to change the status quo

The group first proposed a transaction to purchase the deferred shares in exchange for 20 million new ordinary shares in Shoprite in April 2019.

One of the conditions of that proposal was that Shoprite did not receive written objections from shareholders who held more than 15% of the group’s shares (excluding the related party Wiese, of course).

That transaction encountered some notable resistance from shareholders.

Coronation Fund Managers chief investment officer Karl Leinberger criticised the price as being an extremely high price to pay to remove a low corporate governance risk.

Coronation was, at the time, the third-largest shareholder after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Wiese. As at 28 June 2026, Coronation owned 2.27% of Shoprite on behalf of its clients.

Activist shareholder Theo Botha was also opposed to the deal.

In November 2019, Shoprite announced that it had received opposition from more than 15% of shareholders and that the transaction would not proceed.

New proposal

This new proposal will see Shoprite issue just under 1.79 million new shares in the group.

It says once this is complete, ordinary shareholders will be diluted by 0.3%. Read more How Checkers keeps cranking trading margins higher

Shoprite has a market capitalisation of nearly R200 billion.

The group says “management and an independent board have given due consideration to the feedback received through the 2019 transaction process”, and it believes that this new proposal “and the terms thereof are representative of this feedback”.

This independent board is the Finance and Investment Committee of the group’s main board, excluding Wiese.

That committee’s members are chair Wendy Lucas-Bull, Peter Cooper, Linda de Beer, Graham Dempster and Sipho Maseko.

It says, “being cognisant of the actual and potential conflicts between the position of the Titan group of companies and Shoprite Holdings in relation to the proposed transaction, [it] has taken due care to ensure that its independence has been and will remain in place for the duration of the proposed transaction”.

Wiese normally chairs that committee, but Lucas-Bull has stepped into that role for this deal.

Seven resolutions

To get the complex transaction passed, Shoprite requires seven resolutions to be passed at a general meeting.

As part of the 2019 transaction, Thibault undertook not to exercise voting rights in respect of 40.6 million deferred shares because it had disposed of 9.2 million ordinary shares in 2017. Ultimately, Shoprite was entitled to acquire these.

Two of the special resolutions cover the acquisition of these 40.6 million deferred shares as well as the close to 265 million other ones (which can currently vote).

It also needs a special resolution passed to issue the new ordinary shares to Wiese.

These resolutions require 75% of shareholders to vote in favour.

As a related party, Wiese will not be able to vote.

An additional special resolution needs to be passed to amend Shoprite’s memorandum of incorporation (MoI) to allow it to acquire those deferred shares.

Then, under JSE listings requirements, there are three additional resolutions covering those repurchases and the issue of new shares.

The group will issue a circular to shareholders detailing the transaction on 10 December and plans to hold the general meeting on 19 January.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.