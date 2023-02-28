Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
3 minute read
28 Feb 2023
5:37 pm
Personal Finance

South Africans’ average take-home pay down 7.5% in January

Ina Opperman

Are we seeing the effect of load shedding on companies filter through to take-home pay for employees in the formal sector?

take-home pay
Image: iStock
The average take-home pay for South Africans has declined by 7.5% in January compared to the same period last year when it was R15 467. The average nominal take-home pay for January was R14 305, also somewhat lower than the R14 684 recorded in December. This data from the BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index (BTPI) shows that the challenging economy continues to take a toll on salary payments. The BTPI is calculated monthly by dividing the total value of salaries paid into the bank accounts of employees, excluding salaries greater than R100 000 per month, by the total number of salary payments loaded...

