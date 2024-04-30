Health funders also call on president not to sign NHI Bill

As the president prepares to sign the NHI Bill, millions of South Africans are anxious that improved healthcare will not materialise.

The Health Funders Association is the latest in a range of organisations calling on the president not to sign the NHI Bill into law as he has been saying he will do “as soon as he finds a pen”, as the state of public health signals that South Africa is not ready for it.

“Relegating the necessary private healthcare reform as secondary to a NHI that will take decades to implement, will mean that the situation will likely create significant uncertainty before it gets better,” Craig Comrie, chairperson of the Health Funders Association (HFA), says.

“This uncertainty will create greater problems regarding resource constraints in the public as well as the private sectors, as highly skilled healthcare specialists seek certainty in attractive global destinations eager to boost their own countries’ health assets.”

Comrie says there is a very long way to go towards building confidence in the public health system and the state’s capacity to effectively manage a single pool of funds as envisaged in the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

“Currently, state clinics and hospitals are overwhelmed, struggling to deliver the most basic care, often inadvertently risking lives. If private healthcare can no longer alleviate at least some pressure on the public system, the NHI’s promised reforms will not be realised.”

NHI Bill does not consider adding more people to private health care

The emotive political rhetoric around NHI recently does not consider the transformative power of shifting more people to private healthcare, thereby improving access to quality healthcare and resource allocation, which weigh heavily on public facilities and those reliant on them, Comrie says.

“In collaboration with private health funding infrastructure already in place, South Africa could be so much closer to raising the standard of healthcare for millions more people while easing the burden on public hospitals and clinics during the preparation for providing NHI services.”

He points out that the ongoing delay in finalising Low Cost Benefit Options [LCBO] is denying at least 2.5 million people currently wholly reliant on public healthcare the opportunity to access more accessible private health services. Their rights in healthcare should be protected under the Medical Schemes Act.

As a major stakeholder in South African health resource distribution, the HFA is a professional body representing medical schemes and almost half the national medical aid membership.

Comrie warns if the NHI Bill is enacted by the president with Section 33, which precludes private health funding involvement, it would have devastating consequences.

“Such a move would erode the current world-class private healthcare system and further threaten the country’s already stretched healthcare provider base.”

Medical practitioners also want to work privately

Medical practitioners have indicated they would no longer feel comfortable remaining in a country where they are effectively employed by the state without the option of servicing patients privately.

Comrie says the practicalities of catering for so many people in a single healthcare system that will inevitably be under-resourced for a country with our extensive needs suggest that NHI protocols to access health may include nurses as a first point of call before being able to access doctors, who in turn will be overwhelmed and have little time for patients individually.

“Under such pressure, healthcare en masse will likely resemble a factory assembly line with little time for quality healthcare measurements.”

The HFA points out that depending on the number of dependents, medical scheme members contribute more each year to South Africa’s public health purse than the value of healthcare benefits the state budgets for each person, while medical scheme members do not draw on any significant public health resources, which they are entitled to.

“At present, medical scheme members are already subsidising someone else in need to benefit from the resources they may have used in public health facilities. The debate around removing the tax rebate should be considered next to the fact that private healthcare contributes significant VAT to the fiscus and this could also be lost should medical schemes be relegated to a smaller share of the market.”

Warning about removing tax rebate to fund NHI

Comrie warns that removing the medical scheme tax rebate would punish these individuals and their families, equivalent to squeezing the life out of the goose that lays the golden egg to feed a public health system already stretched to breaking point.

“Progress towards Universal Health Coverage does not need to wait until NHI is eventually operational. Medical schemes are mutual associations operating on a not-for-profit basis and private health funders can help raise the standard of healthcare for a significant proportion of South Africans much sooner than NHI can become a practical reality.”

The HFA asserts that with relatively minor changes relative to the mammoth NHI project, including regular Prescribed Minimum Benefit reviews and finalisation of the LCBO framework, progress towards the goals of UHC could be made.

“More than half of medical scheme members have a combined monthly household income below R30 000 and we see the opportunity to increase the affordability of private health cover and greater freedom of choice in healthcare so that every employed person has this security,” Comrie says.

“Should it become necessary, the HFA will challenge the constitutionality of the NHI Bill and fight for the freedom of all South Africans to access healthcare privately. Our members’ collective expertise and experience continue to demonstrate the need for a rational approach to elevating the standard of healthcare for all.”