Tyla has Mzansi sweating over the price of Go-Slo snacks after new video drops

Tyla is punting South African things in her new music video for 'Jump' - from Go-Slo’s to Joburg and an Apple Munch or two.

South Africans are afraid that the price of Go-Slo’s snacks might shoot up after Tyla was spotted eating them. Pictures: @Go_Slos (X), Tyla/ (Instagram)

Tyla’s new music video has had a number of South Africans concerned over the price of Go-Slo’s snacks going up after she was filmed enjoying them.

“Nah, they’re about to be R100, next thing you’ll see Americans doing Go-Slo reviews on TikTok,” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter).

either my kula is a nice person or he's selling me expired go-slos cause wdym it's already R10?? — ᴋɪʟʟ (@broztitute) May 19, 2024

Go-Slo’s are popular snacks that are mostly found in foreign-owned tuck shops, that come in a variety of flavours.

The BBQ and Cheese and Onion flavours are some of the most popular.

Because the snacks are more popular in low-income areas such as townships, there was shock when footage emerged of Tyla eating them. Hence the fear that the price might go-up since a Grammy award winning muso endorsed the brand.

Go-Slo’s are priced between R7 and R10.

But Tyla isn’t the first world-recognised music act to be seen enjoying the much-loved snacks. Uncle Waffles has also been seen with Go-Slo’s in hand.

The footage of Tyla is from her new video for her song Jump, which is on her debut album.

The song features US rapper Gunna and Jamaican muso, Skillibeng. Gunna can also be spotted eating the snacks in the video.

In one part of video, Tyla can be seen enjoying an Apple-munch with her video co-stars.

They better go-slo on the pricing bawo pic.twitter.com/j3LgKOXvd1 — Thulanic 🇿🇦 (@thulanic) May 19, 2024

The video is directed by US Nabil Elderkin, who also directed Kendrick Lamar’s DNA, Kanye West’s Champion and John Legend’s All of Me among the long list of global acts he’s worked with.

Parts of the video were shot in Johannesburg and other shots are seemingly from Jamaica. The three-minute plus song sees Tyla punting Joburg in the lyrics.

BET Awards

Meanwhile, the BET Awards nominees were recently announced and Tyla received four nods for this year’s edition.

The South African was nominated in the Best New Artist, the Viewer’s Choice Award and Best International Act and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist categories.

Other Mzansi talent that received nominations for this year’s edition of the awards are Focalistic, who is recognised in the best international act category, while Makhadzi and Tyler will battle it out for the Viewer’s choice: best new international act.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Monday, 1 July at 02:00 WAT/03:00 CAT on BET Africa DStv Channel 129 and GOtv Channel 21, with a repeat at 18:00 WAT/19:00 CAT.

