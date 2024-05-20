24 hours in pictures, 20 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An elderly man leaves after casting his vote in the fifth phase of the general elections at a polling station in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 20 May 2024. Voting for the fifth phase of general elections started in various states in India. The Indian general elections are held in seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, with the results set to be announced on 04 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from the India elections, Carnival of Cultures in Berlin, the journey of the Olympic flame and a butterfly in Bolivia.
A costumed participant attends the Carnival of Cultures in Berlin, Germany, 19 May 2024. The event involves 59 groups with around 3,500 participants from Berlin, who show the cultures of their countries of origin or draw attention to social problems such as sexism. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Invited guests take pictures with souveniers after participating the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim at the gate of the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on May 20, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
South Korean new boy band Nexz, of the JYP Entertainment music label and entertainment agency, pose for a group photograph during a showcase for their first single ‘Ride the Vibe’, at a concert hall in Seoul, South Korea, 20 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Marina Ruy attends the premiere of ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2024. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / POOL
Philippine Coast Guard law enforcement personnel onboard a patrol ship during a send-off ceremony at a seaport in Manila, Philippines, 20 May 2024. The Philippine Coast Guard deployed additional troops in different Philippine territorial waters, including the disputed South China Sea. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Supporters of the Mexican opposition presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez participate in a ‘Pink Tide’ march in Monterrey, Mexico, 19 May 2024. Galvez called for voting for life, truth, and freedom in the upcoming elections on 02 June during a rally called by civil associations in the city’s Zocalo. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA
This frame grab from video released by the Iranian Red Crescent on May 20, 2024 shows members of a search and rescue team in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province where Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter was involved in “an accident”. Rescue teams in northwest Iran early May 20 located the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi but no signs of life had been detected so far, state TV reported. (Photo by Handout / Iranian Red Crescent / AFP)
A protestor holds up a placard during a Palestine Nakba Day protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, USA, 19 May 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS
French surfer Edouard Delpero (R) runs with the Olympic flame during the torch relay at on the beach between Biarritz and Anglet, south-western France, on May 20, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP)
People visit a scenic spot called 68 Nautical Miles on Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan’s main island, in Fujian province on May 20, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
French activist Jean-Baptiste Redde, also known as Voltuan, holds a placards as he protests with supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, outside The Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London on May 20, 2024. – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could find out on Monday whether he has won a reprieve in his last-ditch UK legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
A butterfly sits on a flower in La Paz, Bolivia, 19 May 2024. Bolivia is considered the fourth richest country in the world in diversity of diurnal butterflies. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 19 May 2024