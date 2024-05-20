24 hours in pictures, 20 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An elderly man leaves after casting his vote in the fifth phase of the general elections at a polling station in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 20 May 2024. Voting for the fifth phase of general elections started in various states in India. The Indian general elections are held in seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, with the results set to be announced on 04 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA