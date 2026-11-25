The cost of living remains high relative to salaries.

Salaries remained flat in October 2026, reflecting a difficult year marked by rising living costs and pressure on take-home pay.

The PayInc Net Salary Index released on Wednesday showed nominal net pay at R21 680 in October.

“At a value of R21 680, the nominal net salary remained unchanged in October but was still 1.8% up compared to a year ago,” said Shergeran Naidoo, Head of Stakeholder Engagement at PayInc.

Cost of living remains high for salaries

The PayInc Net Salary Index tracks the monthly take-home pay of approximately 2.1 million South African salary earners.

According to Naidoo, year-to-date averages confirm 2026 was challenging for employees.

To date, average nominal net pay is up by only 1.7%, compared with the full-year increase of 3.7% in 2025.

A nominal salary is the stated amount of pay employees earn in current money before adjusting for inflation. It is the face-value figure written on an employment contract or payslip.

Difficult year for salaries

Independent economist Elize Kruger said 2026 was a challenging economic year, and employees faced the same.

“The challenging economic year has clearly spilt over into a difficult year for salary earners, especially given that real salary increases have been heavily impacted by rising costs.

“Medical aid premiums, for example, increased by an average of 8.2% in 2026, while cost-of-living pressures have intensified throughout the year due to the impact of the Middle East conflict on the South African economy.”

Real terms

Kruger noted that, in real terms, the PayInc Net Salary Index declined in October 2026 to R20 094, 0.4% lower than in September and 2.9% lower than a year ago.

This is as the headline CPI for October spiked to 5.2% year-on-year, up from 4.5% in September, driven by significant fuel price increases in the month and weakening salary earners’ purchasing power.

“Year-to-date statistics suggest that, on average, net pay is down by 2.3% in real terms and likely the worst year since 2023,” said Kruger.

“This erosion in purchasing power impacts negatively on discretionary spending and confidence levels in the economy.”