The report focuses on people between the ages of 18 and 35.

South Africa’s youth are pursuing an average of five major life goals at once, from building savings and starting businesses to creating better futures for their families.

Yet three-quarters of them plan their finances no further than three months ahead. Their ambitions stretch years into the future, while their financial decisions often reflect the demands of the next few weeks.

This was revealed in Sanlam Retail Mass’s Planning for Life report, released on Tuesday. BMi Research compiled the report to better understand how black South Africans aged 18 to 35 in urban and peri-urban areas manage their money, navigate financial pressure and work towards the lives they want.

Financial pressures disrupt plans

“Young South Africans have clear ambitions. They want to build savings, own homes, grow businesses and create better futures for their families. They are also making choices about how to fully live their lives today while preparing for tomorrow,” said CEO of Sanlam Retail Mass, Bongani Madikiza.

The report suggests that respondents are using financial planning is a tool to create a sense of control while working towards greater security and a better quality of life.

94% cited planning their finances in some form, with 38% following a detailed financial plan or budget and 21% managing their money month by month. 91% said planning gives them a sense of control, while 88% associate it with peace of mind.

However, financial pressures frequently interrupt even the best intentions. 76% cited unexpected expenses as disrupting their plans, while 62% worry about making ends meet.

Where the majority of the youth’s money goes

According to the report, food and groceries place the greatest burden on household budgets, cited by 54% of respondents, followed by utilities at 49% and transport at 39%.

These recurring costs leave limited room to plan further ahead, with the average financial planning horizon extending to just four months.

“Social media offers only a partial view of their lives. It does not always reveal the responsibilities they manage, the choices behind their spending or the goals they are working towards,” said Madikiza.

What a good life looks like

The report also challenges popular assumptions about what young South Africans consider a good life.

Financial freedom ranks first, selected by 45% of respondents, followed by savings, supporting family, home ownership and career success. Treating themselves and international travel rank much lower, at 22% and 15%, respectively.

The findings suggest that behind the popular images of luxury and indulgence lies a deeper aspiration for financial independence, stability and the freedom to make choices.

These priorities are reflected in the goals respondents are actively pursuing. Building savings or starting to invest and improving their overall quality of life lead at 53% each, while 45% want to start or grow a business.

“For many, enjoying life today forms part of a much bigger ambition to create lasting financial security.”

Ambition changes with age

The report highlighted that the pressures shaping that ambition also change with age.

Respondents aged 26 to 35 are more likely to identify utilities, healthcare, and childcare as major financial burdens, reflecting the growing responsibilities of running households and raising families.

The findings point to the importance of financial guidance that evolves alongside people’s circumstances, recognising that progress takes different forms at different stages of life.