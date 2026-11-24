If you have ADHD, or any other neurodivergent condition, these everyday financial tasks can present additional hurdles.

Keeping track of bills, remembering payment dates and making money last until payday can be challenging for anyone.

But if you have ADHD, or any other neurodivergent condition, these everyday financial tasks can present additional hurdles and the consequences can extend beyond a strained monthly budget.

Sanlam medical advisor Dr Tasneem Fredericks says for someone whose brain works differently, being told to track every expense, stick to a rigid routine and remember a long list of financial commitments may not be the most effective approach.

And when these systems don’t work for an individual, the result can be an unnecessary financial and emotional “shame tax”.

ADHD respondents struggle with financial self-control

Fredericks references a study published in November 2026 in Behavioural Sciences, examining financial vulnerability among more than 2 000 young Swedish adults. The study found that those with ADHD reported greater financial strain and lower financial self-control than their peers.

“They were also more likely to take out consumer loans without fully understanding or reviewing the terms,” she says.

“While the research was conducted in Sweden, it highlights an important question for South Africans whose brains process information differently: are conventional approaches to budgeting and money management working for everyone?”

Count the cost of the “shame tax”

Fredericks notes that research into how ADHD and executive functioning affect personal finances highlights how money tasks that require remembering due dates, tracking small details and delaying gratification can become stumbling blocks.

This can lead to what online communities call the “ADHD tax”, the extra money lost to late fees, forgotten subscriptions or impulse purchases.

Senior communications manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings Farzana Botha says there’s an emotional cost too.

“Traditional financial planning often demands high executive function and relentless willpower, which can lead to a ‘shame tax’ when things inevitably slip.”

Avoidance

Fredericks highlights that avoidance often follows once someone starts believing they’re bad with money.

“They ignore bank statements, delay financial decisions or steer clear of money conversations altogether. So, consider swapping self-criticism for curiosity and self-understanding.

“If a system doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t mean you have failed. It just means it was never designed with your needs in mind.”

So, what does a neurodivergent-friendly financial plan look like? Botha says it starts with knowing yourself.

“A neurodivergent-friendly plan shifts the focus from rigid budgets to fluid, adaptable systems that work with your natural behaviours rather than forcing you to fight them.”

Tips to dealing with money

Botha and Dr Fredericks recommend building a system around a few practical pillars:

Automate the heavy lifting: Set your savings, debt repayments and retirement contributions to come off via debit order the day after payday. Fredericks says automation removes the risk of forgetting a bill when you are busy or overwhelmed.

Give your rands visual jobs with “buckets”: Mental maths is exhausting when you are trying to figure out if buying Friday night takeaways will ruin your grocery budget for the rest of the month. Botha suggests splitting your money physically into separate sub-accounts or savings pockets on your banking app, like:

Bucket 1: Non-negotiables (rent, bond, electricity, groceries)

Bucket 2: Future you (automated savings and investments)

Bucket 3: Life Happens (unexpected car repairs or emergencies)

Bucket 4: Guilt-free spending (hobbies, coffee, takeaways)