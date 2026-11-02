Habits that could save you thousands in healthcare costs

With household budgets under pressure, healthcare affordability is understandably top of mind for many South Africans.

As healthcare costs continue to place pressure on South African households, the small choices people make every day can play an important role in protecting both their wellbeing and their finances.

With household budgets under pressure, healthcare affordability is understandably top of mind for many South Africans. When reviewing medical cover, it is tempting to focus only on the monthly contribution.

But the total cost of healthcare can also include co-payments, benefit limits, shortfalls and the cost of treating health concerns that may have become more complex over time.

Here are tips to save on healthcare costs

Know your numbers

Momentum Health Chief Marketing Officer Damian McHugh noted that many health risks develop quietly in the background of everyday life. High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and changes in blood sugar can often be present before someone feels unwell.

“The purpose of regular health screenings is not to create anxiety, but to give people information they can act on. Identifying a potential concern early gives you the opportunity to speak to a healthcare professional, make manageable lifestyle changes or monitor your health before a problem becomes more serious,” he said.

“South Africa’s National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases identifies prevention and early detection as important in reducing the impact of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. A screening cannot prevent every health concern, but it can provide a clearer picture of your current health and help you decide on the right next step.”

Make movement part of your routine

McHugh said physical activity does not need to mean expensive equipment or intense daily workouts. A regular walk, a gym session, a home workout or choosing to be more active during the day can all contribute to overall wellbeing.

“The value lies in consistency. Building movement into everyday life can support energy levels, stress management, sleep and long-term health. It can also be more affordable than many people realise, particularly where gym discounts, community facilities or simple outdoor exercise are available.”

Don’t delay asking for advice

McHugh noted that busy schedules, transport costs and the inconvenience of waiting rooms can lead people to put off getting healthcare advice. However, delaying a question or symptom can make it harder to make the right next decision.

“Digital healthcare is helping to remove some of these barriers. A phone or virtual consultation can offer a convenient starting point, helping people understand whether they need further treatment, monitoring or an in-person appointment.

“It is not always a replacement for seeing a doctor in person, but it can make it easier to seek guidance sooner,” he said.

Check the real cost of your healthcare cover

He noted that affordability is about more than finding the lowest monthly contribution. Before changing or renewing cover, take time to understand what is included, where co-payments may apply, what limits exist and how much you could need to pay from your own pocket.

“The Council for Medical Schemes advises consumers to understand the benefits, exclusions, limits and potential co-payments associated with their chosen option. The right cover will depend on your health needs, family circumstances and financial position. Asking questions now can help avoid unwelcome surprises later,” said McHugh.