Among those who draw their wages early, 66% spend that money on transport, well ahead of food at 38%.

Four in five South African workers have R500 or less in emergency savings, more than half have no savings at all, and transport is their biggest workplace challenge.

These are among the findings of the Deskless Pulse report 2026, the third annual research report from Jem, South Africa’s workforce management platform for deskless teams.

The study surveyed close to 8 000 workers across the country’s retail, cleaning, security, waste management, warehousing, logistics, factory and delivery sectors.

Transport remains a challenge for many

Transport was the most commonly cited workplace challenge, affecting 32% of respondents, closely followed by low wages at 31%. Among those who draw their wages early, 66% spend that money on transport, well ahead of food at 38%.

For workers who rely on public transport, simply getting to work can eat into an already stretched salary, with rising minibus taxi fares adding further pressure.

“A substantial number of workers we surveyed told us they spend as much as half their monthly salary simply getting to work, while one respondent reported spending R130 a day on two taxis just to travel to and from work.

“When so much of a person’s income goes towards their daily commute, there is very little left to cover essentials, let alone put money aside for an emergency. Even an unexpected expense, such as a small medical bill, can push someone who is already struggling towards debt,” said COO and co-founder of Jem, Caroline van der Merwe.

Workers have no savings

The report found that 56% of respondents had no emergency savings, while 80% had R500 or less to fall back on. Only 6% had managed to save more than R2 000 for an emergency.

Half of the respondents said they needed access to money before payday each month, and another 37% ran short in some months.

18% reported having insufficient savings to cover even a single day’s expenses immediately after payday, leaving them particularly vulnerable to unexpected costs and the financial pressures that follow.

The proportion of respondents reporting no savings has risen steadily, from 43.8% in 2024 to 50.7% in 2025 and 55.5% in 2026.

Informal money lenders

When money runs short, respondents are forced to borrow to bridge the gap. 31% rely on informal money lenders (mashonisa), a payday loan or a combination of both.

A further 29% borrow interest-free from friends or colleagues, while 22% pay a fee to borrow from people within their own personal networks.

“The data from this third annual Deskless Pulse confirms just how tough life is for many people, and how difficult it can be to change your circumstances. I strongly believe that people can shape their own futures, but there is no denying that the circumstances you start from have a significant impact on the choices available to you,” said CEO and co-founder of Jem, Simon Ellis.