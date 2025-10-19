How to calm your financial anxiety

It seeps into everything: sleep, focus, relationships, even physical health.

Just about everybody you meet on the street has some form of financial anxiety in the tough economic times we live in.

Michele Jennings, chief executive of glu, a financial service provider within PPS, says money can be one of the hardest things to talk about, especially in a world that measures success by what you earn, wear, or drive.

“But here is the truth: financial wellness is about so much more than numbers. It is not just a balance sheet but a state of mind.

“When we are financially stressed, our brains go into overdrive. Cortisol (that pesky stress hormone) spikes, making it harder to think clearly, sleep deeply, or make good decisions. Over time, that kind of chronic stress can lead to anxiety, burnout and even depression.”

How do you break the cycle and get back to a place of calm and control? Jennings shares these tips to reduce financial anxiety.

Start small

We all know that payday millionaire feeling, right? That is the perfect time to set up an automatic transfer, even just R100, into a savings account the day your salary hits.

You will barely feel it go, and you will train your brain to save first, spend later.

It is not about the amount but the consistency. Future-you will thank you for it.

Rebrand your budget to stop financial anxiety

The word budget alone is enough to trigger a mild anxiety attack.

Try thinking of it as your money plan. It is not about cutting fun out of your life but about knowing where your money actually goes and deciding if that is where you want it to go.

Talk about money like it is normal

Because it is. The more we talk about money, the less shame we carry.

Chat to friends, partners, even colleagues. You will be surprised how many people you admire are figuring it out as they go, just like you.

Take care of the person behind the money plan

Money stress does not disappear just because your spreadsheet looks neat.

Sleep, move, rest and recharge, because a clear mind makes better financial decisions.

Remember: your worth is not tied to your bank balance.