Here’s how to deal with the stigma of a garnishee order

South Africans are so scared of the stigma of a garnishee order that they would rather keep quiet and sink deeper into debt.

Thousands of South Africans have garnishee orders on their salaries and most of them will do everything they can to prevent anybody from finding out because they feel so guilty about having one in the first place.

Many South Africans struggle with debt and poor credit but despite the availability of expert help and practical solutions, they remain trapped. Not due to their circumstances, but the powerful emotions of guilt or lack of discipline.

These feelings hold them hostage and prevent them from reaching out for the support they need, Salem Nyati, consumer financial education specialist at Momentum Group, says.

“The stigma attached to garnishee orders prevents honest and hardworking people from seeking help, managing their debts and moving forward with their financial goals.

“When people feel embarrassed about their debt or financial mistakes, they typically avoid reaching out for help, delaying important decisions and hiding their struggles from family and friends. This silence only deepens the problem, making it harder to break free from debt and rebuild your financial health.”

What is a garnishee order?

A garnishee order, or an emolument attachment order (EAO), is a legal tool creditors use to recover unpaid debts directly from your salary.

Nyati believes that this is a reality for many South Africans, especially among the working class. Yet, instead of support, these people often face judgment and isolation, when what they truly need is understanding and guidance.

She points out that guilt keeps people silent and stops them from asking for advice, negotiating with creditors, or even discussing money matters at home.

Nyati says with open conversation and the right support, consumers affected by garnishee orders can:

Understand their rights: many people are unaware that some garnishee orders are unlawfully administered or that they can be renegotiated.

many people are unaware that some garnishee orders are unlawfully administered or that they can be renegotiated. Reclaim control: by confronting the issue, you can make informed decisions about budgeting, debt consolidation and savings, even when you are a low-income earner.

by confronting the issue, you can make informed decisions about budgeting, debt consolidation and savings, even when you are a low-income earner. Actively seek out help: reach out to a registered financial adviser, who is your best bet at being a trusted partner on your journey to financial security. They bring expert knowledge, objective guidance and a personalised approach tailored to your unique needs and goals.

People often feel embarrassed by a garnishee order

Echoing Nyati’s sentiment, JJ van Wyk, financial adviser at Momentum Financial Planning, says when their debt becomes overwhelming or their credit scores fall, some people may feel deep embarrassment and self-blame.

“Instead of seeking advice or taking action, they suffer in silence, hoping the problem will resolve itself. This emotional burden often leads to missed opportunities, worsening debt and growing isolation.”

Recent data from the National Credit Regulator shows that over 70% of South Africans’ disposable income is devoted to servicing debt. Add to this the fact that more than 10 million people are in arrears and increasing numbers are seeking debt counselling.

“Guilt or the feeling of financial sabotage does not solve financial problems but multiply them. Every person, at some stage in their life, will face financial trouble. It is when people avoid opening bills, ignore calls from creditors or hide their struggles from loved ones, that small issues can quickly snowball into major crises. Worse yet, the longer one waits, the fewer options remain for affordable repayment, debt consolidation or credit repair.”

How to ensure you do not get into bad debt

He says you can start with small, practical steps and stretch every rand:

Buy smart, not expensive: shop with a list, buy in bulk where possible and compare prices at different stores. Take advantage of specials and loyalty programmes, but only for things you really need.

shop with a list, buy in bulk where possible and compare prices at different stores. Take advantage of specials and loyalty programmes, but only for things you really need. Cut back on luxuries: reduce spending on takeaways, alcohol and non-essentials. Even small savings add up over time.

reduce spending on takeaways, alcohol and non-essentials. Even small savings add up over time. Save on utilities: turn off unused lights, your geyser and appliances. You can also take shorter showers and fix leaks speedily to save on water and electricity bills.

Van Wyk says it is also important to manage you debt wisely by taking back control:

Know what you owe: make a complete list of all your debts by including the amount, what the corresponding interest rates are and the amounts you have set aside to make monthly payments. This will keep you on top of cash outflows.

make a complete list of all your debts by including the amount, what the corresponding interest rates are and the amounts you have set aside to make monthly payments. This will keep you on top of cash outflows. Pay on time and never skip payments: always pay at least the minimum on all debts to avoid extra fees and penalties and never skip payments, as this presents a major problem in determining your credit score.

always pay at least the minimum on all debts to avoid extra fees and penalties and never skip payments, as this presents a major problem in determining your credit score. Seek help if overwhelmed: professional help is available and can make a big difference. To feel empowered enough to plan, establish and achieve your financial goals you may need to consult a financial adviser. This will help you build a strong foundation for success.

Prevent garnishee orders

And then, last but not least, build towards tomorrow and set savings goals:

Start small, save regularly: Putting a little away each week or month adds up. Open a dedicated savings account and set up an automatic transfer.

Putting a little away each week or month adds up. Open a dedicated savings account and set up an automatic transfer. Set clear goals: Whether it is for your child’s education, an emergency fund, or your own dreams, having a goal makes it easier to stay motivated.

Whether it is for your child’s education, an emergency fund, or your own dreams, having a goal makes it easier to stay motivated. Celebrate progress: Reward yourself, reasonably, when you reach savings milestones.

Nyati says when we let guilt dictate our actions, we block ourselves from learning, growing and accessing the support that is readily available.

“Asking for help is in fact the bravest first step toward financial freedom and a brighter, debt-free future.”