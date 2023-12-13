Inflation slows in November

As economists predicted, the inflation rate slowed after reaching a high of 5.9% in October, sparking fears of interest rate increases.

Inflation slowed to 5.5% in November after three months of increases, mainly thanks to lower fuel prices and therefore lower transport prices. However, annual food inflation accelerated to a four month high of 0.9%.

According to Statistics SA, the drivers behind the high annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages were the prices of meat and chicken as well as eggs and fruit.

Household maintenance services increased by 7,5%, while the prices of various medicines also increased.

