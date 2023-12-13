Personal Finance

Home » Business » Personal Finance

Ina Opperman

By Ina Opperman

Business Journalist

1 minute read

13 Dec 2023

11:19 am

Inflation slows in November

As economists predicted, the inflation rate slowed after reaching a high of 5.9% in October, sparking fears of interest rate increases.

Image: iStock

Inflation slowed to 5.5% in November after three months of increases, mainly thanks to lower fuel prices and therefore lower transport prices. However, annual food inflation accelerated to a four month high of 0.9%.

According to Statistics SA, the drivers behind the high annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages were the prices of meat and chicken as well as eggs and fruit.

Household maintenance services increased by 7,5%, while the prices of various medicines also increased.

ALSO READ: Inflation up by 0.5% in October

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe