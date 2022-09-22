Money Smart Week goes from 79 to 102 participants this year

Citizen Reporter

The National Treasury, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC) recently hosted Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA2022) from 29 August to 4 September 2022, under the theme “Build your future, be smart about money”.

The campaign for financial literacy increased participation from 79 institutions in 2021 to 102 in 2022. These institutions in turn reached thousands of consumers with multiple financial education messages.

Seipati Nekhondela, the Chairperson of the NCFEC, said that “the increase in the number of participating institutions was encouraging, as it augurs well for consumer financial literacy and will further increase consumer awareness around financial well-being”.

MSWSA2022 participants ranged from academic institutions, government departments, corporations, regulatory authorities, banking and insurance companies from across the country.

The participants covered topics such as financial management, debt management, buying a car, homeownership, risk management, insurance, saving, payment systems (Debi-check), drawing up wills, unclaimed pension benefits, and legacy building.

Participating institutions interacted with South African consumers through television and radio interviews, face-to-face workshops/seminars, individual consulting sessions, expo events, online events, and e-learning programmes. These activities were supported by articles and videos on social media sites.

MSWSA Steering Committee Chairperson, Khulekani Mathe, thanked all who participated in the 2022 MSWSA.

He said: “The campaign would not have been possible without this support and we wish to encourage participating institutions to continue their work of educating South African consumers beyond MSWSA2022”.