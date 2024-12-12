EFF conference and Chris Brown concert traffic: Here are the roads to avoid

The long weekend is here! And with it comes events and traffic congestion. Here's how to avoid being caught up in the traffic.

Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on 3 August 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Mindy Small/Getty Images/AFP

The long weekend is finally here, bringing major events nationwide, which means heavy traffic and some road closures.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding its third National People’s Assembly, where it will make policy decisions and elect its leadership for the next five years.

The assembly, scheduled to take place from Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December, will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Chris Brown will also be entertaining his fans at a concert at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is also hosting its conference at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni until 14 December.

In KwaZulu-Natal, apart from travellers going to the province for the holiday season, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members will be celebrating the party’s first anniversary on 15 and 16 December.

The party will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 15 December, while the gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre on 16 December.

Road closures for Chris Brown concert

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has cautioned the public about significant traffic disruptions expected around the Nasrec Precinct due to the concert and assembly.

According to JMPD Spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla, to manage the increased traffic flow around the FNB Stadium and the Nasrec Expo Centre, full road closures will be implemented from 11am on Saturday.

The affected roads include the Soweto Highway, Golden Highway, Nasrec Road and Booysens Reserve Road.

Specific road closure details for concert days

Golden Highway: Closed between the Corner of Golden Highway and Ring 1, with access limited to authorised vehicles only.

Nasrec Road: Closed between Recreation Road and Shaft 17 Road. Access to pre-paid parking is available at Recreation Road.

Soweto Highway: Closed between Mentz Road and the N1 Offramp, with no access to parking.

Booysens Reserve Road: Closed between Crownwood Road and League Avenue, with no access to parking.

Increased traffic volumes

Although there will be no official road closures for the EFF National People’s Assembly, motorists should anticipate increased traffic volumes and potential congestion due to the closures for the Chris Brown concert, particularly on the following roads:

Nasrec Road and Recreation Road

Nasrec Road and Rand Show Road

Rand Show Road and Commerce Street

Commerce Street and Ring Road

Rand Show Road and Golden Highway

The JMPD has advised those attending the concert to avoid using their private cars to reduce the traffic congestion.

Buses (at a cost) will be available in the following areas:

Sandton City

Melrose Arch

Centurion Mall

Montecasino

Clearwater Mall

Cresta Shopping Centre

Greenstone Shopping Centre

Mall of Africa

Menlyn Park

East Rand Mall

The Glen Shopping Centre

Gold Reef City Casino

The Grove Mall

Gautrain buses will also operate with increased frequency to accommodate concert-goers from Park Station to FNB Stadium and back.

A designated drop-off area for e-hailing services will also be available.

“Residents and attendees are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, stay aware of potential traffic disruptions, and take advantage of the designated transportation options to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience at both events.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. Please follow the directions of JMPD officers who will be present to ensure public safety and manage pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow effectively.”

Limpopo heavy traffic

In Limpopo, officials are also expecting heavy traffic as people head home for the holidays.

The Department of Transport and Community Safety has warned travellers of a surge in traffic on major routes.

Critical roads in each district include:

Capricorn: N1, R101, R71, R81, R37, R518, R567, R521 and D19

Mopani: R71, R36, D548, R81, R578, D3854, R40 and R529

Sekhukhune: R579, R37, R25, D4100, N11, R36, R555 and R573

Vhembe: N1, R524, P98/1, D3712, P278/1, P277/1 and D3689

Waterberg: N1, R101, R510, N11, R518, R33, R511, D1235 and R516

From 1 December 2024, law enforcement officers in the province have already stopped and checked 89,420 vehicles, arrested 54 drivers for drunken driving and weighed 21,688 vehicles.

Law enforcement officials have also charged 2,490 drivers for speeding, with one driver arrested for clocking 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in the Waterberg District.

About 738 drivers have been charged for overloading passengers and goods.

“These statistics demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to traffic infringements and serve as a warning to those planning to travel in the coming days,” said the department.

“Motorists are advised to plan their trips, allowing for regular breaks to avoid fatigue. All vehicle occupants must wear seatbelts.

“Drivers are urged to be patient and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour, such as speeding, overtaking unsafely, drinking and driving, overloading passengers and goods, and using a handheld mobile device while driving.

“Ultimately, the safety of all passengers in a vehicle relies heavily on the responsible behaviour of the driver, making it crucial for drivers to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.”