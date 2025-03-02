New scams but the same psychology applies

Scammers change their methods as technology improves, but they still target the same psychology in consumers.

In technology there is something new every day and the same goes for scams. Although the scams change, the psychology they are based on remains the same.

Scammers are and have always been master manipulators, adapting their tactics with the times to exploit the next vulnerable victim. With the world increasingly relying on technology for everyday tasks, cybercrime has emerged as a formidable force, taking advantage of the digitally vulnerable, clinical psychologist Dr. Khosi Jiyane says.

“While online scams today might look different to scams of the past, there is unchanging truth beneath it all: scammers continue to rely on the universal traits of human psychology to achieve their goals.”

Never think you are immune

It is a problem that we think we are immune, she says. “That cannot happen to me is a common misconception and a mindset rooted in optimism bias, the psychological tendency to assume we are less likely than others to experience negative events.

“This bias blinds us to potential risks, making it easier for scammers to exploit even the most tech-savvy individuals. Optimism bias often leads people to overlook obvious warning signs and creates a false sense of security.

“That is why people may dismiss suspicious emails or offers, thinking they are too savvy to fall for scams, only to later realise they have been duped.”

While scams have become more sophisticated with tools like deepfakes and AI-enhanced phishing in increasingly used, the psychological tactics behind them remain the same, she says.

“Truth bias, for instance, is our natural inclination to trust others unless given a reason not to. Preying on this, scammers pose as trusted figures, like bank representatives or loved ones, to gain credibility. Studies also show that when someone feels mentally overwhelmed or distracted, their ability to detect deception is diminished.”

Pressure to act quickly or miss out

Jiyane says the pressure to act quickly, coupled with mental exhaustion, also reduces your ability to think critically. Messages like “act now to secure your funds” target these vulnerabilities, especially during busy times like Black Friday or month-end sales.

The good news is that there are things you can do to keep scammers at bay. To counter these psychological vulnerabilities, Jiyane suggests adopting habits that build healthy scepticism and mindfulness, including to take a moment to verify information before clicking on links or providing personal details.

“Scammers thrive on impulsive decisions. We are inherently social, emotional and relational beings who thrive through our connections with others. Unfortunately, scammers exploit this trust, preying on our willingness to believe in the good intentions of others.”

Psychology biases can cost you when a scam comes

Jiyane says you should also challenge your optimism bias by reminding yourself that no one is immune to scams. “Having greater self-awareness of your own biases can help you approach potentially dangerous situations more cautiously.

“Remember that even familiar sources, like a friend’s social media account or a well-known company’s email, could be compromised. Always double-check before clicking on links or responding to suspicious messages.”

She encourages consumers to stay updated on common scam tactics, especially those that exploit technology.