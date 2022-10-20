Do you have a banking dispute? OBS can help free of charge

Sponsored

The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) has been championing and bringing balance within the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) space involving banks, for over 22 years.

The OBS was established as and remains an independent, non-profit, non-governmental body with the primary objective of resolving disputes between banks and their aggrieved customers, FREE OF CHARGE.

In carrying out its objectives, the OBS employs qualified lawyers and support staff, who each understand the importance that fairness and reasonableness play within the ADR space.

How OBS can help you

The OBS will investigate a complaint from any individual bank customer, including businesses with a turnover of less than R10 million per year.

If as a bank customer you have suffered a loss because of the bank’s mistake, negligence or maladministration or if the bank has violated your rights, abused its powers or made a decision which you, as a bank customer, believe is unfair, you may contact the OBS for assistance.

The OBS’s strength lies in the FREE and QUICK conflict resolution mechanism which would otherwise have been too expensive and time consuming to litigate for bank customers.

Types of complaints investigated by OBS

The OBS considers complaints from banking customers relating to services or products provided by a bank to a customer.

Since its inception, the OBS has received, investigated and resolved thousands of complaints from bank customers who had been aggrieved by their banks. In some of the complaints received, the OBS found many of the banks guilty of maladministration/wrongdoing resulting in millions of rand being recovered and/or awarded to consumers. In some instances, millions of rand were written off resulting in bank customers no longer liable to repay those debts.

Examples of complaints received and investigated by the OBS include complaints relating to prescription of debts, internet and mobile banking fraud, online card not present fraud or any other fraud involving banks, mortgage bonds, ATMs, credit bureau listings, credit cards, debit orders, savings and cheque accounts, business finance, personal loans, vehicle finance, interest and bank fees charged, outstanding balance disputes, etc.

More than R100 million recovered for aggrieved consumers

It is often very difficult to reflect a finding made by the OBS in actual monetary terms, as many recommendations take the form of the bank providing a specific service, performing a specific task or writing off certain amounts.

Notwithstanding, between 2010 and 2020, the OBS recovered over R100 million for consumers from the banks. This amount is indicative and does not necessarily reflect actual payments made by the banks to consumers.

How to Get Help from the Ombudsman for Banking Services

The OBS is available to assist with enquiries and to log complaints through its online and telephonic services. It is easy to lodge a complaint in one of the following ways: