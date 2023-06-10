By Ina Opperman

It is important to know how to avoid a quiet promotion without the increase that happens when your boss is so pleased with your results that they asked you to take the lead. Of course, you are thrilled because this shows that your career is on track and you are advancing in your field. But where is the money?

Everyone knows that it is difficult to be promoted and depending on the size of the company you work for, there might not be a formal career path to follow. It might take a while to advance into a position of power.

But what if it turns out that your promotion was a “quiet promotion”? That means you are asked to take on more duties without receiving additional compensation or a promotion, such as managing a team.

Don’t be ‘punished’ for being successful

Anja van Beek, agile talent strategist, leadership and HR expert and executive coach, says quiet promotion is also a term used to describe a situation where high-performing employees are punished for their success by being given more work and responsibilities, instead of being recognised and rewarded for their contributions.

She warns this can lead to burnout and decreased job satisfaction, which is why employees need to be aware of the signs of quiet promotion and take steps to avoid it.

“Quiet promotions, like quiet quitting, are a troubling workforce trend that illustrates a lack of communication and leads to high turnover rates. To avoid quiet promotions in your company, select leaders carefully, delegate wisely and establish clear roles and expectations.”

Van Beek says regrettably, quiet promotions are common.

“A quiet promotion, defined as an increase in workload without a pay increase, was reported by 78% of surveyed employees, according to the employer review website Job Sage. Additionally, 67% of employees had additional work after a co-worker left the company.”

How to side-step quiet promotion

She has these tips to help you avoid being quietly promoted:

Communicate your expectations

Make sure that your manager knows what you expect in terms of recognition and rewards for the additional work you have taken on and your hard work. Be clear about your career goals and what you hope to achieve in your current role.

Manage your workload

Keep track of your responsibilities and make sure that you are not taking on too much. Be mindful of when you are asked to take on additional projects and assess whether you have the capacity to do so.

Negotiate for recognition and rewards

When the boss offers you additional responsibilities, negotiate for recognition and rewards that correspond with the additional work you will do. This could include a title change, an increase, or other benefits.

Seek out mentorship and support

Find a mentor or support network that can help you navigate the complexities of your job and provide advice on how to avoid being quietly promoted.

Speak up!

If you are quietly promoted, it is important to speak up and let your manager know how you feel. Explain the impact of the additional work on your performance and well-being and work with your manager to find a solution that is fair and sustainable.

“Avoiding quiet promotion requires a combination of proactive steps, effective communication and the ability to manage your workload and negotiate for recognition and rewards,” Van Beek says.