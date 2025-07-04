Private sector steps in amid ‘despicable conditions’ at Johannesburg Master’s Office

Yet another power outage leaves staff in an intolerable situation.

A blown substation has once again left the Johannesburg Master’s Office in darkness for several days, increasing the backlog with the filing of deceased estates, finalising trusts, and overseeing the administration of trusts.

The latest power failure has been the last straw for the Johannesburg Attorneys Association (JAA). They have taken the bull by the horns and have reached out to their membership to assist financially with the purchase of a generator.

Members of JAA said in a WhatsApp chat group they had to help. It is cold, people have no access to the internet, and they cannot print.

Katherine Gascoigne, head of the Master’s Office committee at the JAA, says the situation is intolerable.

"It is despicable that people are left to work in such conditions. No wonder the staff becomes despondent. They cannot charge their phones, laptops or even switch on a kettle for coffee or tea," adds Gascoigne.

The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (Fisa) has joined the initiative and called for urgent private sector support to alleviate the dire situation at the Johannesburg Master’s Office that has been without power for several days. Fisa CEO Louis van Vuren described the situation as “untenable”.

“It would appear that the landlord of the rented Master’s Office building has for years resisted installing back-up power supply, meaning that the office is subject to power outages beyond its control – in this case, a blown substation.”

Gascoigne says Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is quite aware of the dire circumstances under which the staff are supposed to operate. The minister has been to the office and has herself been caught in a power outage while at the premises.

Once there is a power outage, the lifts don’t operate and there is no lighting or heating.

Gascoigne says she has been whining about the situation for more than two years. Now they have to act. JAA has been in discussions to assist with the purchasing of a generator that will be sufficient to allow the busiest Master’s Office in the country to keep the lights on.

The building is not owned by government, and it is unclear when the current term of the lease agreement comes to an end.

Stepping in

Fisa added their voice and said it is inexplicable that the authorities are not taking the situation more seriously and doing all that is possible to assist staff who are trying their best under impossible conditions.

“It is clear that the private sector needs yet again to step in and support what is a civil service function,” says Van Vuren.

“Fisa has therefore taken the unprecedented step of approaching its members to consider making voluntary donations to assist with the purchasing of equipment for rechargeable lighting and mobile power stations for charging laptops, along with blankets and hot drinks.”

The Master’s Office has in the past acknowledged the hardship caused by delays with the winding up of estates, the appointment of executors and the administration of trusts.

The delays hinder the transfer of assets such as properties, vehicles, or investments, which may be crucial for the financial stability or livelihood of the beneficiaries.

One of the immediate impacts is the financial hardship experienced by dependants and heirs who rely on the deceased’s funds to meet their daily needs. In many cases, these funds are necessary to cover essential expenses such as school fees, medical costs, or even basic living costs.

