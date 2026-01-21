Technology, planning and superior guards needed to protect ‘cornerstone of democracy’

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says the Booysens Magistrate's Court has 'substantial' security.

The increasing prevalence of murders and shooting sprees outside courts demands a more modern approach to court preparations, an industry insider has said.

Two people were killed outside the Booysens Magistrate’s Court and three others shot and taken to hospital on Tuesday after the latest murders in the proximity of a court of law.

Courts a ‘cornerstone of democracy’

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Wednesday said that court security procedures were reviewed on a regular basis.

The department said the Booysens premises had “substantial” security measures, including trained guards, CCTV and personnel monitoring the car park, as well as scanners and metal detectors at entry points.

However, the regularity with which gangs and organised crime groups were targeting each other outside the court precinct was increasing.

“These attacks highlight the need to strengthen broader law enforcement interventions beyond the court boundaries, while maintaining robust security inside our courts,” Deputy Minister Andries Nel told The Citizen.

“Ensuring safety both within and around our courts is essential to upholding justice and protecting the public, our judicial officers, prosecutors, legal practitioners and court staff.

“Courts are the cornerstone of our democracy and the rule of law. Ensuring their safety is vital to protecting justice and we will not be intimidated by those who seek to undermine the integrity of our justice system,” he said.

‘Law will prevail’

Chair of the portfolio committee on community safety Bandile Masuku said he was “deeply disturbed” that a property of such importance had been violated.

He said the incident required a review of security protocols as well as the performance of the private security company tasked with guarding the premises.

“This reckless act of violence represents a direct attack on the rule of law and public safety, demonstrating a growing boldness among criminals who show no regard for human life or the authority of state institutions,” Masuku said

Noting the use of illegal firearms and a vehicle with cloned licence plates, Masuku said authorities needed better coordinated and stronger intelligence-led policing.

“Such tactics point to organised and well-resourced criminal networks that must be dismantled through rigorous, intelligence driven law enforcement.

“Those who terrorise communities and undermine the justice system must learn that the law will prevail,” he said.

‘The technology is there’

The owner of a private VIP protection firm said that securing the lives of complainants, witnesses and legal professionals began long before the individual arrived at the court precinct.

David* is an internationally accredited close protection officer who has dealt with the advanced protection of individuals and groups.

He said private protection for court dates requires full risk assessments, reconnaissance, the strategic planning of exit and entry points and more.

“You’ve got to plan for any scenario, you need to have agile movement. Once you are in court, you need communication with your guys on the outside.

“Obviously, there are no firearms allowed in the courthouses which is fine, but your team outside needs to be strong,” David told The Citizen.

Regarding government intervention, he suggested that those in charge of court security should be “looking to the future” in employing available advanced technologies to deal with potential threats.

This would include facial, firearm and licence plate recognition technologies monitored by trained professionals in off-site operations rooms.

“The technology is there to be used. Spend the money, put up the cameras. Yes, it won’t alleviate all the cases, but they can prioritise high-profile cases,” David said.

Too many ‘fly-by-nights’

He questioned whether the guards at courts were indeed specialists, saying that someone in that position required a superior level of training.

He said guards at courts were not prepared for crisis scenarios and that even hired professionals were lacking in training.

David said too many private close protection officers were getting “fly-by-night” accreditation or leaning too heavily on armed reaction experience.

“They can’t see a scenario happening, they can’t plan routes, they can’t even drive properly. So that is where it starts; you need to have the right team in place.

“He might know how to work a rifle, might know how to work a handgun, but now you are putting him in a completely different environment and different scenario,” warned David.

He said a proper close protection officer course should cost anything between R70 000 and R100 000, one that should come with international recognition, warning that the lesser courses only train for South African environments.

“When you work overseas, you find there are no firearms so you’ve got to know how to work in a hostile environment without a firearm,” he said

* Name withheld to protect identity

NOW READ: DJ Mfihlo’s murder investigation comes back to haunt Ekurhuleni mayor