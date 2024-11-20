WATCH G20: Ramaphosa promises to carry on ‘good work’ done by Brazil

South Africa will be the first country on the African continent to host the G20 summit in 2025.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva handed over the G20 presidency to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (GCIS/Elmond Jiyane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Brazil’s excellent work and promised to build on it when South Africa takes over the G20 presidency on 1 December.

The President delivered the closing remarks on Tuesday at the two-day G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ramaphosa received a round of applause as he committed to “carry on the good work” done by Brazil.

South Africa will, for the first time, host the summit in 2025.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating Brazil on the excellent work

Presidency of G20

Ramaphosa said it was an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the Presidency of the G20 for the next year.

He congratulated President Lula da Silva and Brazil for a successful G20 presidency.

“I wish to thank my good friend of many years, President Lula, for his inspirational leadership. We commend Brazil for elevating the participation of social and civil society groups in the work of the G20 by convening the first-ever G20 Social Summit.

“South Africa firmly believes that civil society serves as a bridge between the G20 leaders and the people who have the greatest interest in their deliberations. We will continue with this innovative platform for engagement during our Presidency,” Ramaphosa said.

BIG DAY FOR SOUTH AFRICA AT #G20



South Africa will be officially handed the #G20 Presidency today during a Handover Ceremony at the Rio Leaders’ Summit.



South Africa plans to continue to consolidate initiatives of its global south predecessors from 1 December 2024 under the… pic.twitter.com/yCAR6GaenL November 19, 2024

ALSO READ: SA to prioritise food security, economic growth in G20 presidency, says Ramaphosa

Heightened focus

Ramaphosa said it was through the actions of civil society formations in South Africa that the country was able to end apartheid and achieve democracy.

“Through its presidency, Brazil has effectively contributed to ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’. The work undertaken throughout the Brazilian Presidency has addressed some of the most pressing global challenges of our time.”

The president welcomed the heightened focus on the development agenda through the lens of developing economy countries.

Global economic growth

South Africa expresses its gratitude to Brazil and the rest of the G20 membership for the opportunity to build upon the excellent work led by Brazil.

“We applaud all G20 members, led by Brazil, in finalising the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration, which outlines the actions we must take together to build a better world.

“As South Africa, we undertake to advance the work of the G20 towards achieving greater global economic growth and sustainable development. We will work to ensure that no one is left behind, Ramaphosa said.

Solidarity, equality and sustainability

Ramaphosa said South Africa has adopted the G20 Presidency theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’.

He said the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 must be a priority for the next five Presidencies of the G20.

“Through our G20 Presidency, we will seek to strengthen solidarity. Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering.”

“Through our G20 Presidency, we will work to tackle inequality, which is a major threat to global economic growth and stability,” Ramaphosa said.

Disparities between countries

Ramaphosa added that disparities in wealth and development within and between countries are unjust and unsustainable.

He said these disparities show themselves in the lack of predictable and sustainable financing and capacity building for climate action.

“South Africa’s Presidency will be the first time an African country has presided over the G20. We will use this moment to bring the development priorities of the African Continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the G20.

“South Africa’s G20 Presidency will advance three high-level priorities, which will find expression in the work of the Sherpa and Finance Tracks, Ramaphosa said.

“It is an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the Presidency of the G20 for the next year.”



His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa

G20 LEADERS’ SUMMIT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil #G20SouthAfrica 🇿🇦#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/T14IzKxuiN — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 19, 2024

130 meetings

Ramaphosa said the first of these priorities is Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Inequality.

“The second priority is Food Security. The third priority is Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

Ramaphosa said approximately 130 meetings of the G20 will take place across South Africa.

“I am honoured to welcome you all to South Africa for the year ahead,” Ramaphosa said.

Several world leaders including newly elected United States President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the meeting.

ALSO READ: Many still in the dark: Ramaphosa appeals to developed world to help Africa expand renewable energy [VIDEO]