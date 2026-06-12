What to watch: Netflix’s first South African ‘supernovela’ The Polygamist [VIDEO]

The cast of The Polygamist sat down for an exclusive interview, revealing the heavy responsibility they felt in bringing the bestselling novel to the screen.

A few weeks before The Polygamist launched globally on Netflix, the cast of Mzansi’s first “supernovela” noted the immense responsibility they carried while filming the 22-episode drama.

Based on Sue Nyathi’s acclaimed 2012 novel, the series follows self‑made CEO Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali), whose polished empire begins to unravel as his complicated personal life catches up with him.

In a panel interview with The Citizen, the lead actors of The Polygamist – Sdumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede and Sthandiwe Kgoroge – discussed how the show navigates the thin line between polygamy and infidelity, the challenge of humanising a morally compromised protagonist, and what it means to be part of Netflix’s most ambitious South African production to date.

Responsibility over freedom

When asked whether they felt a creative responsibility or more freedom in telling a story centred on polygamy, the actors were unanimous.

“Definitely a responsibility,” said Gumede. “The resounding theme in the show is infidelity versus polygamy – what does this man actually want? That was not polygamy. But Joyce, being who she is, wanted to sanitise it as polygamy.”

She explained that her character’s refusal to leave her husband drives much of the drama. “That’s when the cogs started to turn in her head. She realises that perhaps this is how she can control the situation, keep it contained, and shape the narrative for the public. She’s very much a spin doctor.”

Gumede added that the responsibility extended beyond the polygamy theme. “We felt a responsibility in holding space for Sue as an author, holding space for what the book means and represents to so many people. And then also holding space for Busi [Zwane] as our head writer and all the other writers.”

Finding humanity in a “borderline monstrous” character

I watched The Polygamist for The Citizen, and to me, Mtshali’s Jonasi Gomora came across as a man who is initially charming but becomes “borderline monstrous” with each passing episode, leaving viewers struggling to find his humanity.

Mtshali explained how he approached the role.

“I found his humanity in seeing him in the other actors. I found his humanity in not judging him for the choices that he makes. I found his humanity in really understanding this sort of man, this sort of black man, and understanding that there’s a lot that needs to be told and said about our black men. They have to view themselves and be honest about where they are and the people that they look up to,” he said.

The Polygamist premieres on Netflix globally on Friday, 12 June 2026. The full 22‑episode season will be available to stream immediately.