Spirited Sundowns slide out of Club World Cup

A goalless draw with Fluminense leaves Sundowns just short of making the last 16.

Despite the best efforts of Lucas Ribeiro (left) Mamelodi Sundowns could not find a way past Fluminense. Picture: Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the Fifa Club World Cup on Wednesday, a goalless Group F draw with Fluminense not enough to see Miguel Cardoso’s side into the last 16.

Masandawana paid in the end for not making the most of an energetic start at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Sundowns can be proud, but…

The Tshwane giants can leave the USA with their heads held high, as well as several million dollars richer.

There will also, however, be a feeling of what might have been after the way Miguel Cardoso’s side dazzled at times in defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and here.

Sundowns came flying out of the blocks in a hot Miami, testing Fluminense ‘keeper Flavio three times in the opening ten minutes.

Lucas Ribeiro produced some dancing feet to create some space for himself, and fired in a shot that was on target but easy for Fabio to gather.

Ribeiro then provided a sublime through ball for Tashreeq Matthews, who had only Fabio to beat, but the onrushing ‘keeper made the block.

Masandawana push

Fabio also repelled Divine Lunga’s near post effort, as Sundowns piled on the pressure.

Fluminense defender Juan Freytes courted disaster in the 15th minute as his attempted clearance from inside his own penalty area was blocked by Themba Zwane. The ball could have gone anywhere but it looped into the air and the danger was cleared.

The Brazilian side grew into the game as the half wore on and Matheus Martinelli’s fine pass found Fluminense captain Jhon Arias.

He smashed his shot across Williams but also just wide of the far post.

Cardoso made a sensible decision to take off Teboho Mokoena at half time. The Sundowns midfielder was booked early on by English referee Anthony Taylor for a poor tackle.

Taylor chose not to book Mokoena for another late challenge closer to the break, but he did look at risk of a red card. Jayden Adams came on in Mokoena’s place.

Hard to break down

Sundowns kept the ball well and were patient but battled to find a way through a Fluminense side that looked better-organised defensively in the second half.

And it was Fluminense who came close to scoring in the 57th minute. German Cano raced into the box to meet Arias’ cross and slammed his shot against the post.

Cardoso brought on Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile as Sundowns searched for that vital goal. But it wasn’t to be for the men in yellow.