Will SA run out of beef and chicken? Animal disease hits SA’s top producer — what it means for consumers

South Africa’s largest beef producer, Karan Beef, has reassured consumers that its meat remains safe despite an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at its Heidelberg feedlot in Gauteng.

The beef producer confirmed the news of the outbreak earlier this week. Gauteng is one of the provinces in the country with the FMD cases. The others include Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The outbreak comes at a time when the poultry industry is divided over the ban on chicken imports from Brazil. Most chicken consumed in the country is imported from Brazil. Some say the ban will cause a shortage in the country, while others argue that South Africa can produce enough chicken.

In response to The Citizen’s enquiry, Karan Beef shared a media statement outlining the outbreak of the disease and the necessary steps they will be taking.

FMD in Gauteng

FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.



The disease is characterised by fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, in the mouth, on the teats and between the hooves. It causes severe production losses, and while the majority of affected animals recover, the disease often leaves them weakened and debilitated.

Anso Bracken, Karan Beef marketing manager, said they have taken action in collaboration with Provincial and National Veterinary Services to contain the outbreak and ensure the ongoing safety of South Africa’s beef supply.

Cattle affected by FMD

Bracken said approximately 120 000 cattle are housed at the Heidelberg facility. The company produces an estimated 100 million kilograms of beef annually from this site alone.

Approximately 2% of the herd is currently infected.

“Despite Karan Beef’s strict adherence to biosecurity protocols, including multiple individual inspections, 28-day quarantine periods, and mouthing examinations over the past two years, FMD can still be transmitted by subclinical carriers that do not show visible symptoms, making detection extremely challenging.”

Investigations into FMD source

Karan Beef has launched investigations to determine the source of the outbreak. The producer has confirmed that no animals will be leaving or entering the Heidelberg feedlot during the quarantine period.

“Vaccination efforts are pending availability from the government. Once initiated, a 14-day vaccination programme will commence, followed by a 14-day observation period.

“A controlled slaughter-out process will be implemented once vaccinations are complete, under veterinary supervision.”

No mass culling is planned at this stage.

Karan Beef suspends exports

Dr Dirk Verwoerd from Karan Beef stated that due to the suspension of all exports, farmers may be forced to hold calves longer than usual because of limited feedlot capacity.

“The outbreak occurs during peak weaning season and will significantly disrupt the national supply chain.

“Despite this setback, Karan Beef’s national network of facilities allows continued, albeit reduced, operations. Unaffected stations will be used to support feeding capacity where possible.

We are working closely with veterinary authorities and following structured protocols to contain the outbreak with urgency and responsibility. While the animals are not severely ill, the control measures are substantial and impactful across the industry.”

Should consumers worry?

The beef producer said there is no risk to human health. However, the local beef supply may be affected in the short term.

“Meat is safe. There is no risk to the consumer.” A confirmation was not given on whether meat prices might increase or not.

The Department of Agriculture advised livestock owners in the country to be aware of the incubation period of FMD.

This period ranges from 2 to 14 days, during which animals may appear clinically healthy before exhibiting clinical signs typically associated with FMD.

Outbreaks in the country

The department expressed concerns about the outbreak of the disease on 10 May, when cases were increasing. At the time, the investigation revealed that the same virus found in Gauteng was the one circulating in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

An epidemiological investigation was launched to trace back and trace forward all other animals that were bought and sold at the same auction.

“As a result of the spread of the KwaZulu-Natal outbreaks to Mpumalanga and Gauteng, the People’s Republic of China has suspended imports of cloven-hoofed animals and related products.

“Preliminary information obtained confirmed that this suspension includes only beef from the whole of South Africa to China.”

Bird Flu outbreak in Brazil

The Department of Agriculture has banned poultry imports from Brazil after the country confirmed an Avian flu, also known as bird flu, outbreak. Brazil accounts for more than 84% of South Africa’s poultry imports.

Deputy Director General of Agricultural Production, Biosecurity, and Natural Resources, Dipepeneneng Serage, told The Citizen that the department will monitor outbreak management and general disease management and control in Brazil, assessing reports from Brazil until the outbreak is closed before lifting the suspension.

However, some key players in the poultry industry argue that the ban will lead to a shortage of chicken in the country. Therefore, it is best that the government ban imports from parts of Brazil that have experienced the outbreak, rather than imposing a blanket ban on the entire country.

However, some believe SA’s poultry producers have the capacity to produce enough chicken while Brazil sorts out the virus.

More expensive food

Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of meat producer Eskort, said the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, combined with the ban on chicken from Brazil, represents a perfect storm for food security.

“Meat is going to be more expensive for everyone this winter, but many people will also face the threat of hunger and malnutrition.”

He added that if the quarantine is prolonged or the disease spreads, it is possible that the beef supply will contract and prices will rise, just as the supply of chickens from Daybreak comes under pressure from the company’s bankruptcy and polony vanishes from supermarket shelves.

How many people will be affected

“We have calculated that 400 million low-cost meals per month will be affected by the import crisis alone, so this ‘triple whammy’ to food security requires urgent action from the Department of Agriculture, starting with a decision to narrow the Brazilian ban to Rio Grande do Sul, the only state affected by avian flu,” added Prinsloo.

Eskort has joined industry bodies, including the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) and the South African Meat Processors Association in calling on Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to instruct officials to expedite Brazil’s application for an agreement allowing it to apply for recognition of disease-free geographical zones.

“This will allow trade from unaffected regions of Brazil to continue, preserving supply chains, protecting public health and safeguarding thousands of jobs at meat processors,” said Prinsloo.

Chicken prices increase

AMIE stated this week that the price of mechanically deboned chicken has increased by 140% since the imposition of the Brazilian import ban, and Prinsloo noted that this was an early sign of the looming emergency.

“The most vulnerable consumers are already being priced out of the market,” he said. “Every day that goes by with no imports is another nail in the coffin of food security for millions of South Africans.”

Imameleng Mothebe, CEO of AMIE, welcomed the news that the Department of Agriculture has made a commitment to make a determination on a partial lifting of the Brazilian import suspension by the end of this week.

“Even with a partial lifting of the suspension of imports from Brazil, there will still be a shortfall that will need to be filled in order to maintain consumption demand in our country. Opening additional markets not only fills this gap, but also future proofs South Africa against AI-related supply shortages.”

Can local poultry producers cover the gap?

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) seems to believe that local producers can make up for the gap created by the ban.

“We are currently producing about 21.5 million chickens per week, and the industry has the capacity to increase this by about another million birds per week.

“The impact of a ban on Brazilian chicken imports will not be felt immediately. Chicken imports from Brazil can take about six weeks to reach South Africa, and products dispatched before the ban is implemented will not be affected,” said Izaak Breitenbach, CEO of Sapa’s Broiler Organisation.

He added that winter months are a period of lower demand for chicken. Therefore, the additional supply of chicken should be sufficient to prevent shortages or price increases.

