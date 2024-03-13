Business

13 Mar 2024

05:56 pm

BREAKING: Gordhan says SAA deal with Takatso has been scrapped

Gordhan announced the scrapping of the controversial deal, saying the search for the "right partner" for SAA is still ongoing.

Pravin Gordhan SAA Takatso

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, at Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O’Regan

Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the scrapping of the deal to sell 51% of South African Airways’ (SAA) shares to the Takatso consortium.

He briefed the media in Cape Town on Wednesday regarding the deal that was first signed in 2021 but was busy being renegotiated.

The deal had been controversial, with Gordhan previously saying some documents relating to it had to be kept secret due to the negotiations and the documents’ commercial sensitivity.

The documents are:

  • The shortlist of interested parties from which Takatso was selected;
  • The Harith General Partners’ expression of interest (Harith is the funding partner in Takatso); and
  • The sale-of-shares agreement and addenda.

ALSO READ: Gordhan says controversial SAA sale to Takatso being renegotiated

However, parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises threated a subpoena, which saw Gordhan relent and agree to present the documents to the committee behind closed doors as long as members signed non-disclosure agreements. 

ALSO READ: SAA sale controversy: Parliamentary meeting may reveal details

