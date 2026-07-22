Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8: Foldables, perfected for every way of living

The all-new Galaxy Z series opens a new chapter in foldables with three distinct experiences designed for Ultra productivity, immersive discovery and self-expression

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the new Galaxy Z series, its most complete lineup yet, designed to expand foldables to a wider audience. The lineup introduces Galaxy Z Fold8, a fresh and exciting form factor that provides a new kind of foldable experience built around the way people explore, discover and immerse themselves in their favourite content.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8. Picture: Supplied

The lineup also includes Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which brings Galaxy’s renowned Ultra standard to foldables with maximum productivity and content creation in a larger workspace.

Galaxy Z Flip8 – the sleekest one yet – was built for expression and quick interaction on the go. Built on seven generations of foldable innovation and consumer insight, the new Galaxy Z series gives users more choice than ever, with three distinct experiences engineered to fit different needs.

The camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Picture: Supplied

Galaxy AI has been optimised for each of these form factors. Across the lineup, every insight feels more actionable and every action feels more connected. Multitasking is easier on the larger screens of Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, while Galaxy Z Flip8’s AI-native FlexWindow keeps relevant information and shortcuts within reach. And with partner artificial intelligence (AI) experiences such as Gemini Intelligence, Galaxy gives users even more ways to get things done in fewer steps – with transparency, privacy and user control built in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Camera Dual 50MP. Picture: Supplied

“As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user,” said TM Roh, chief executive officer, president and head of the device experience (DX) division at Samsung Electronics. “By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people.”

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold8: A new Galaxy Fold experience for everyday immersion

Galaxy Z Fold8 is reimagined for users who want a foldable that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery. Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a form factor designed to move easily from quick interactions on the cover screen to deeper viewing, reading and gaming on the main display. With intuitive display ratios and long-lasting performance, Galaxy Z Fold8 makes it easier to get the most out of the content, stories and ideas that matter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Camera FlexCam. Picture: Supplied

Built for Discovery

Galaxy Z Fold8’s display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content throughout the day. By adapting the screen to the content, Galaxy Z Fold8 creates a more immersive experience whether users are browsing, watching, reading or gaming. At just 201g, Galaxy Fold8 is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet. Despite its lightweight design, it combines the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy with a larger 4,800mAh battery, delivering smooth, responsive performance and lasting power so users can stay immersed longer.

When folded, the 10:16 cover screen feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, such as messaging, social updates, browsing and short-form video.

feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, such as messaging, social updates, browsing and short-form video. When unfolded, the 4:3 main display creates a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films.

creates a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films. When rotated, the same display ratio becomes naturally suited to reading, giving users a more comfortable way to settle into articles, e-books and long-form content without carrying another device.

Together, these display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content, helping Galaxy Z Fold8 feel more immersive whether users are quickly checking in or settling in for longer sessions.

A display engineered from the inside out

Across the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung’s display engineering expertise serves as the foundation for a more refined foldable experience, supporting slimmer designs, greater durability and more seamless viewing.

Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology introduces a titanium-based display structure designed to help make foldables thinner while maintaining durability. Combining a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, Flex Titanium helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time. This structure also refines the way the device opens, balancing hinge mechanics, display tension and magnetic force to make unfolding feel smoother, lighter and more natural.

technology introduces a titanium-based display structure designed to help make foldables thinner while maintaining durability. Combining a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, Flex Titanium helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time. This structure also refines the way the device opens, balancing hinge mechanics, display tension and magnetic force to make unfolding feel smoother, lighter and more natural. With up to 3,000 nits of brightness, Vision Booster and a low-reflection display finish, the main screen stays vivid and easy to see even in outdoor settings.

A clear and versatile camera experience

Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to help users capture and share the moments that catch their attention. Whether it’s a sweeping landscape, a group shot or a spontaneous moment on the move, Galaxy Z Fold8 makes everyday photography and video feel easier to capture, edit and share.

Dual 50 MP cameras deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultra-wide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions.

deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultra-wide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions. Dual Recording lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame.

lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame. My FanCam automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio, turning dynamic scenes into social-ready videos with less manual editing.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: The ultra foldable built for maximum productivity

Ultra represents Galaxy’s highest standard for performance, capability and innovation. With Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, that standard meets Samsung’s most advanced foldable design. Its expansive 8-inch main display opens up a productive workspace for multitasking, while its advanced camera system and long-lasting battery help users create throughout the day. All of this comes in Galaxy’s slimmest Z Fold design yet – measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g, it pushes the standard for productivity on the go.

Professional-grade creativity with an ultra-level camera system

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is built to give creators more freedom from capture to edit, with an ultra-level camera system and creative tools that make high-quality content easier to produce from one device.

The 200 MP main camera system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity, and is now enhanced with High Dynamic Range (HDR) capability in 200 MP mode for more true-to-life images.

system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity, and is now enhanced with capability in 200 MP mode for more true-to-life images. A new 50 MP ultra-wide camera brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots, giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details.

brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots, giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details. Improved Nightography helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions.

helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions. For advanced creators, 8K video recording through the new APV codec gives users greater flexibility and quality for editing and production workflows, while Cine LUT adds cinematic colour and tone control directly from a mobile device.

Power, battery and cooling built for all-day productivity

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is engineered to stay fast, responsive and reliable through the most demanding workloads, from heavier multitasking and content creation to AI-powered workflows.

With Snapdragon ® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy at its core, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers the performance users need to switch between apps, work across a larger screen and keep demanding tasks moving smoothly.

® at its core, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers the performance users need to switch between apps, work across a larger screen and keep demanding tasks moving smoothly. A larger 5,000 mAh battery helps users stay productive for longer, supporting a full day of work, creation and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design.

helps users stay productive for longer, supporting a full day of work, creation and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra introduces a new dual-path charging architecture with 45W fast charging, helping distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable and reliable charging throughout the day.

with 45W fast charging, helping distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable and reliable charging throughout the day. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra uses an expanded graphite cooling structure engineered for improved thermal conductivity, helping dissipate heat more effectively and keep the device responsive during demanding tasks.

Galaxy Z Flip8: Samsung’s sleekest, most expressive AI-native flip experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 is built for users who want their phone to feel as dynamic as they are. Designed around quick interactions, personal expression and AI-native experiences, Galaxy Z Flip8 brings the power of Galaxy AI closer to everyday moments through a reimagined FlexWindow and uniquely flexible Flip form factor. Weighing just 180g and with a thickness of only 6.1mm, Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip brings information, actions and creativity closer to everyday moments.

A smarter, more intuitive FlexWindow experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 reimagines the FlexWindow as an AI-native everyday interface, bringing information, actions and assistance closer to the moments when users need them most.

The new FlexWindow brings apps, insights and actions directly to the cover screen, helping users access information, AI-powered features and connected tasks in fewer steps.

brings apps, insights and actions directly to the cover screen, helping users access information, AI-powered features and connected tasks in fewer steps. Now Brief on FlexWindow home brings timely insights and next steps, helping users move from glanceable information to action at the right moment.

on FlexWindow home brings timely insights and next steps, helping users move from glanceable information to action at the right moment. Galaxy Z Flip8 also makes automation through Gemini Intelligence easier to access from the FlexWindow,10 allowing users to complete connected actions through side-key activation or natural voice requests.

FlexCam unlocks a more expressive flip selfie experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 enhances Samsung’s signature Flip camera experience, turning everyday moments into more expressive content through flexible shooting angles, real-time previews and flip-only creative experiences. From hands-free shooting and real-time preview to cover-screen selfie videos and flip-only mirror selfies, Galaxy Z Flip8 helps users create, check and share polished moments without setting up extra equipment.

A 50 MP camera with ProVisual Engine delivers Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience, helping users capture detailed portraits and everyday shots with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh effects and standout detail.

delivers Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience, helping users capture detailed portraits and everyday shots with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh effects and standout detail. Flex Mode makes hands-free shooting easy from a wide range of angles, while Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker provides a more comfortable, stable hold when capturing dynamic shots on the move.

makes hands-free shooting easy from a wide range of angles, while with provides a more comfortable, stable hold when capturing dynamic shots on the move. Super Steady – now with a Horizontal Lock option – helps keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos.

– now with a option – helps keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos. FlipShot lets users personalise the FlexWindow and capture more expressive mirror selfies, while Mirror view gives users a realistic mirror-like view for quick look checks before taking a photo or heading out.

A new class of agentic experiences optimised for foldables

As the most personal device people carry, the phone has become the primary entry point where AI meets users and the new Galaxy Z series sets the tone for the next generation of Samsung’s mobile AI experiences. Galaxy AI now works across more apps and services, with experiences optimised for foldable form factors. By understanding what matters to each user and helping turn insights into action, Galaxy AI becomes more personal, proactive and useful throughout the day.

Now Brief helps users stay informed with personalised insights tailored to their routines, interests and daily needs through expanded scenarios, customisable briefing cards and personalised recommendations. It now also surfaces security and privacy insights, helping users stay on top of potential risks and protective actions.

helps users stay informed with personalised insights tailored to their routines, interests and daily needs through expanded scenarios, customisable briefing cards and personalised recommendations. It now also surfaces security and privacy insights, helping users stay on top of potential risks and protective actions. Now Nudge helps turn insights into action. When plans begin to take shape in a conversation, AI can surface relevant next steps such as checking a schedule, finding a place or saving a location. On foldables, users can continue the conversation side by side on larger displays.

helps turn insights into action. When plans begin to take shape in a conversation, AI can surface relevant next steps such as checking a schedule, finding a place or saving a location. On foldables, users can continue the conversation side by side on larger displays. Gemini Intelligence helps users move from request to result with fewer steps. Users can simply describe what they need or even add screen or image context. App automation can now work across 40+ supported apps and services, with capabilities ranging from looking up tickets to finding a nearby restaurant and making a reservation. With Gemini Notebook , users can bring together notes, images, recordings, files and documents in one persistent workspace to collect, organise and develop their ideas. Drag-and-drop support in split view makes the workflow even more intuitive, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and turn their content into audio overviews, infographics, reports, meeting recaps, visual summaries, documents and more.

helps users move from request to result with fewer steps. Users can simply describe what they need or even add screen or image context. App automation can now work across 40+ supported apps and services, with capabilities ranging from looking up tickets to finding a nearby restaurant and making a reservation. With , users can bring together notes, images, recordings, files and documents in one persistent workspace to collect, organise and develop their ideas. Drag-and-drop support in split view makes the workflow even more intuitive, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and turn their content into audio overviews, infographics, reports, meeting recaps, visual summaries, documents and more. AI experiences become more connected and contextual when the new Galaxy Z series is connected with Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Galaxy Watch9 series and even upcoming Intelligent Eyewear. From wellness insights to daily routines and connected actions, Galaxy AI helps users move more seamlessly between devices with timely personalised support throughout the day.

Together, these experiences show how Galaxy AI is becoming a more capable and proactive companion, helping users accomplish more with less effort. Across the lineup, foldable form factors make these experiences easier to access throughout the day.

Security and privacy built into the experience

As AI becomes more personal and agentic, trust continues to be a critical foundation of the experience. Users need to know how their data is used, understand what AI is doing on their behalf and stay in control of the choices that shape their experience. With the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung builds that trust into the device from the start, helping users keep personal data secure while giving them transparency, choice and control over how their information is used.

Samsung Knox protects every Galaxy device from the chip up, with a multi-layered approach that includes on-device personalisation and user-controlled cloud processing, as well as future-ready protections such as ecosystem-wide protection through Samsung Knox Matrix. For on-device AI, Personal Data Engine (PDE) enables context-aware, personalised AI experiences.

To protect PDE, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments, while Knox Vault adds a tamper-resistant physical layer for sensitive information. These system-level protections work together with Advanced Intelligence settings and Personal Data Intelligence to help users control how AI features manage and use personal data.

One UI 9.0 also introduces a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard, giving users a centralised view of AI automations running on their behalf. Instead of moving across multiple apps and services to understand what happened, users can review AI actions in one place and navigate directly to the relevant agent for additional context and settings.

The Z8 series also brings enhanced Privacy Alerts that proactively notify users about potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access background permissions, helping them respond before those risks become invisible.

These updates build on Galaxy’s existing security and privacy portfolio which includes Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, Secure Wi-Fi and more. Together, these advancements help users take a more active role in managing personal data and AI activities, with transparency, clearer choices and stronger protections at the core of their experience – helping ensure that more personal AI experiences remain grounded in trust.

Getting started with the new Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 are available for pre-order in select markets starting today. All models are available in Graphite and Cream, with Violet Shadow exclusive to Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Lavender to Galaxy Z Fold8 and Pink to Galaxy Z Flip8. Colours available online only include Green Shadow for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Pistachio for Galaxy Z Fold8 and Mint for Galaxy Z Flip8.

The new Galaxy Z series will bring the benefits of advanced AI closer to users’ daily lives by providing a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro, including 5TB of cloud storage – equivalent to $19.99 per month. With the expanded access to Google’s most capable AI models, users can boost their productivity and creativity on the foldable screen anytime they want.

Switching to Galaxy is now easier than ever, thanks to a more seamless migration experience across a wider range of devices. With the updated Smart Switch, iOS users can scan a QR code on their current devices and wirelessly transfer data without downloading additional apps. Smart Switch can also bring over additional types of data including password and passkeys, call history, accessibility settings, eSIM data and more, helping reduce the time needed to set up a new device. And with Quick Share’s new compatibility with AirDrop, sharing files between iOS and Galaxy devices is now seamless in both directions.

To give users peace of mind after upgrading, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive protection with fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty coverage and certified expert support at home and abroad, making it easier to stay covered wherever life takes them. Customers who purchase a new Galaxy foldable on Samsung.com and enrol in a monthly Samsung Care+ plan can save up to 25% on their monthly premiums. With One UI 9, the new Warranty and care settings hub also makes it easy to enrol in, access and manage Samsung Care+, alongside warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests and remote support – all from one convenient place on the device.

The Galaxy Z8 series is available for pre-order from 22 July to 12 August 2026, at these recommended retail prices:

Galaxy Fold8 Ultra 1TB – R60,999

Galaxy Fold8 Ultra 512TB – R50,999

Galaxy Fold8 512GB – R45,999

Galaxy Fold8 256GB – R40,999

Galaxy Flip8 256GB – R26,999

Pre-order now and get free accessories worth up to R1 500, free Samsung SOS+ access for 12 months, as well as six months of Google AI Pro for free (worth over R2 500).

For more information about the new Galaxy Z series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com.