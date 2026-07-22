Springbok standards, engagement drive Junior Bok success

"Part of the job with this programme is now trying to figure out who can make the step up into the Springbok environment."

The Junior Springboks attribute much of their success to the high standards set by the Springboks on and off the field, as well as their regular engagement with their coaches.

The South African U20 side recovered from a seventh-place finish in the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship to go on and win back-to-back titles last year and this year.

Coach Kevin Foote and captain Siphosethu Mnebelele arrived in Johannesburg on Monday, where they were joined by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and general manager of high performance Dave Wessels as fans welcomed the triumphant team home from Georgia.

Junior Boks grow

“They conquered the world stage, bringing glory to South African rugby and to South Africans, and inspiring countless young players,” said Alexander.

“Throughout the tournament, they carried the flag of our nation with dignity, discipline and courage. Our coaches have guided the team with wisdom, dedication and ensuring that the talent was matched with character.”

Foote and Wessels credited the support the team received from SA Rugby, as well as the bar set by the senior team, as making the difference.

Wessels said in 2024 the Junior Springboks had two coaches while the winners, England, had about 20. They even had “an analyst for their analyst”.

South Africa then doubled down on appointments and resources for the team.

Next: The step up to a Springbok environment

“Part of the job with this programme is now trying to figure out who can make the step up into the Springbok environment,” Wessels added.

“Not only from a playing point of view, also coaching and team manager, physio, doctor. We are trying to groom people who are able to one day make the step up.”

He said the Springboks also deserved credit for success at the Junior Boks. They set a high mark that every team beneath them were trying to match.

This, not just in terms of playing ability and tactics, but developing pride in the jersey and growing mental fortitude.

Wessels said the engagement between the teams, as well as the Blitzboks, was currently the most he’s ever seen. He said the Junior Boks spoke to Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones almost every day.