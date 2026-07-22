‘Reality TV suits her personality’ – Dudu Zulu shares her thoughts on daughter Londie’s show

Londie London's mother and fan-favourite Dudu Zulu shares heartfelt insights into raising a star and keeping her grounded.

The fly-on-the-wall reality series, Life With Londie London, continues to give viewers an intimate look into the life of singer and businesswoman Londie Zulu as she rebuilds her personal and professional world.

Airing exclusively on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 8pm, the show follows the former Real Housewives of Durban star as she balances motherhood, family responsibilities, her music career and the pressures of public scrutiny.

Over recent episodes, audiences have seen Londie navigate everyday realities while reclaiming her narrative and building a stronger future for herself and her family. The series also shines a light on the key people in her inner circle, including her mother, Dudu Zulu, who has quickly become a viewer favourite for her wisdom, warmth and no-nonsense approach.

In a Q&A with the channel, the Zulu matriarch spoke candidly about her experience on the show, her relationship with her daughter, and what fans can expect as the season progresses.

Why mom said ‘yes’ to reality TV

Londie London’s mother and fan-favourite Dudu shares heartfelt insights into raising a star, keeping her grounded and supporting her daughter’s reality TV journey on Life With Londie London. Picture: Supplied

Asked why she agreed to join the reality show, Zulu explained her decision was rooted in maternal support.

“I said yes to joining the reality show because I wanted to support my daughter. Reality television is truly who she is. It suits her personality and feels more like a calling than just a career.”

She admitted that seeing herself on television has been surreal, saying, “Watching myself on television is overwhelming because I never imagined I would be on TV. It still feels so unbelievable.”

Dudu’s pride in Londie

The matriarch was also full of love and gratitude when describing her daugther.

“She is such a blessing. She is an amazing person and I feel incredibly blessed to have been chosen to be her mother. All I can say is, Glory to God in the highest (Luke 2:14).”

“I always knew there was something special about her. From the day she was born, she had so much energy and a passion for things I had never been involved in myself. She constantly surprised me. To be honest, I knew she was special, but I never imagined it would become this big,” she added.

Keeping Londie grounded

One of the recurring themes on Life With Londie London is the close mother-daughter bond. Zulu, known for her strong principles, explained how she helps keep her daughter grounded amid fame.

Dudu Zulu with Londie and a family member at the Life With Londie London. Picture: Supplied

“Because I am a woman of strong principles, it has always been easy for me to keep her grounded. She knows that when it comes to me, she must always have a good reason for everything she does or wants to do. She also knows that I will always give her honest guidance, which is why she comes to me whenever there is something new she wants to pursue.”

Their relationship, she said, is built on deep trust and open communication.

“I am her biggest support system. We communicate openly and the respect she has for me is rooted in the trust we have built over the years. I am her prayer warrior. She can call me even at midnight and I will always be there for her. Our relationship is built on love, trust, respect and unwavering support.”

Tune in every Thursday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic to follow Londie and her family’s journey.