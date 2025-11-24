Scopa summons former RAF CEO via social media

Letsoalo could not be found at any of the provided addresses.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has issued a summons for Road Accident Fund’s (RAF) former CEO, Collins Letsoalo, via social media to appear in parliament for an oversight enquiry.

This is the committee’s last resort to get answers from Letsoalo after multiple attempts to have him appear voluntarily.

Scopa is investigating the RAF’s financial position following allegations of maladministration, financial impropriety, and misuse of public funds, pursuant to the Committee’s oversight mandate.

The enquiry, which began earlier this month, has already heard evidence about several controversial issues, including Letsoalo’s hiring of bodyguards, the scrapping of the panel of attorneys, the end of direct claims, and communication and marketing contracts worth about R1 billion.

Scopa summons Letsoalo

According to the summons, the committee orders Letsoalo to appear in parliament in Cape Town on 25 to 26 November 2025.

“Following your refusal to voluntarily avail yourself, as requested, to appear before the committee in respect of its oversight enquiry into the RAF, the committee resolved to summon you to appear before it, in your capacity as the former CEO of the RAF, to answer questions in relation to the parameters of the enquiry as set out in the Terms of Reference,” read the summons.

The committee is seeking answers to Letsoalo’s role in the decision to change RAF’s accounting policy and the subsequent decision to litigate against Auditor-General.

Scopa’s questions for former CEO

According to the summons, the former CEO will have to give information on where and on what basis the RAF invests funds from which it earns interest, as reflected in its financial statements.

The enquiry is, in addition, looking for answers on the cancellation of the Panel of Attorneys, including his view on evidence that financial efficiency metrics have become unfavourable, such as legal expenses per claim and value per claim.

Letsoalo will also be expected to answer questions surrounding the hiring of his personal bodyguards, including how much they cost.

Amongst others, he will have to provide clarity on the reason why the post “chief investment officer” was created. Including the allegations of non-payment and/or the late payment of medical expert accounts and medical service providers, including Sunshine Hospital.

Failure to appear

The summons states that failure to appear is a criminal offence under section 17 of the Powers Act.

“Any person who has been duly summoned and who fails, without sufficient cause, to answer fully and satisfactorily all questions lawfully put to him or her commits an offence,” reads the summons.

“That person may be punished by a fine, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or to both the fine and the imprisonment.”

Failure to produce any document in his possession or under his control which he has been required to produce will also result in a fine or imprisonment, states the summons.

Former CEO nowhere to be found

The summons adds that Letsoalo could not be found at the addresses he provided to the committee to be served with the summons; therefore, the committee’s last option is to send him a summons via SMS, email, and to post it on social media.

“The secretary to parliament notes that the Sheriff of the High Court has unsuccessfully attempted to serve the summons issued on 5 November 2025 at the addresses,” reads the summons.

“Due to the fact you could not be found at the address provided by yourself in your communication with the committee, as well as the alternate address provided by the RAF, the secretary to parliament has directed [that] summons must be served by substituted service in any one or more of the following ways:

“Via electronic communication (email or SMS) by the committee secretariat at the known email address and telephone number utilised to communicate with you to date:

“By publication on the parliamentary website and any of its social media platforms, with the necessary redaction to the addresses provided herein.”

